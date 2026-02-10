Romantic winter escape between mountains and sea in Dalian

BEIJING, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

If you're planning a winter holiday with a twist or looking to experience a rare blend of snow and sea, Dalian offers just that.

Amazing view of Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning province [Photo by Chen Fengxiao/provided to chinaservicesinfo.com]

More than just a coastal gem of Northeast China, Dalian is a winter wonderland where natural beauty, urban vitality, and warm hospitality converge. For this upcoming Spring Festival, bookings by international visitors have surged by an impressive 240 percent, placing Dalian among the top three destinations nationwide. From Asia to Europe, more travelers are adding Dalian to their must-visit lists.

Upon arrival at Dalian Zhoushuizi International Airport, eligible travelers can enjoy 240-hour visa-free transit, 24-hour direct transit without border inspection, and one-stop services designed for international travelers. Shopping is just as convenient: Major commercial areas accept foreign bank cards, and instant tax refunds make shopping smooth and stress-free.

Located at 39 degrees north latitude, Dalian boasts an extensive coastline where mountains meet the sea, creating breathtaking scenery even in the coldest months. Ski down professional slopes, and then unwind in seaside hot springs — an unforgettable "ice and fire" experience that melts away winter fatigue.

In addition, seafood lovers will feel right at home. Fresh catches from the pristine, icy waters go straight from the sea to your table. Whether it's premium seafood dishes or lively night-market barbecues, every bite carries the pure taste of the ocean.

For a slower pace, visitors can take a stroll along one of China's most beautiful coastal roads, enjoy panoramic views from Lianhua Mountain, or explore the marine wonders of Laohu (Tiger) Beach. Every corner offers postcard-worthy moments.

This winter, Dalian presents the "Winter Wonderland• Romantic Dalian", featuring five themed experiences — from ice-and-sea fishing adventures and festive Chinese New Year celebrations to gourmet journeys, wellness escapes, and flexible weekend getaways.

No matter where you're from, there's a perfect way to experience Dalian. Long-stay winter packages, short city breaks, and attentive services provided by the "Lian Xiao Lyu" volunteer group ensure visitors have a seamless, personalized journey.

In this winter, Dalian offers more than snow and hot springs. It offers warmth, stories, and surprises waiting to be discovered.

Are you ready to write your own winter story? Dalian is waiting — come and experience the warmth.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn