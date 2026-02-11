Chinese Edge AI Chip Leader Axera Lists on Hong Kong Stock Exchange

SHANGHAI, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axera, a portfolio company of Qiming Venture Partners and a leading Chinese edge AI chip company, successfully listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on February 10th, 2026, Beijing time, becoming the first of its kind to go public. Axera (00600.HK) issued shares at a price of HK$28.2 per share with a market capitalization of HK$ 16.58 billion.

As the first investors in the company, Qiming Venture Partners led the pre-A round financing of Axera in early 2020 and continued to fund the company's development in the following two rounds. Before the firm's IPO, Qiming Venture Partners held a more than 6 percent stake in Axera and was its second-largest institutional investor. With 2026 just beginning, this is already Qiming Venture Partners' third AI portfolio company to go public this year.

Founded in May 2019, Axera is committed to creating world-leading AI perception and edge computing chips for markets such as intelligent vehicles and edge computing. Axera adopts a strategy of "general technology and customized chips" and develops chips customized for different markets relying on its self-developed core technologies such as AXProton AI-ISP and AXNeutron NPU. It also has a complete development tool chain and a diverse ecosystem cooperation system.

Multiple generations of chips independently developed by Axera have been commercialized, covering dozens of types, mass-procuced in visual terminal computing, intelligent vehicles, and edge computing AI inference applications, and establishing a leading position in key markets.

Axera is not only among the top 5 global suppliers of visual edge AI inference chips by shipments in 2024, but also takes the first place in the mid-to-high-end market with a 24.1 percent market share. In the intelligent vehicle sector, Axera has risen rapidly to become China's second-largest supplier of domestic intelligent assisted driving chips by the installation volume of intelligent vehicle chips in 2024. By the end of 2025, its cumulative shipments of intelligent vehicle chips had reached nearly 1 million units. Moreover, Axera officially launched a brand-new edge computing business line in 2025, aiming to build an edge intelligence community and promote the large-scale application of AI in all walks of life. The firm has grown into one of the top 3 suppliers in edge computing AI chips in China.

Dr.Xiaoxin Qiu, Founder and Chairman of Axera, said: "This IPO marks a pivotal milestone for Axera's growth, bringing greater social responsibility and heralding a new chapter. Going forward, we will continue to execute our platform strategy to push technological boundaries, expand our business footprint, and accelerate AI's leap from smart digital perception to embodied intelligence. "

"Axera has accumulated profound experience in the chip industry and leading core capabilities in AI algorithms, adheres to a platform strategy, and has formed a differentiated advantage by upgrading IP technology and expanding application fields, which makes us firmly believe that the company will grow sustainably in the field of AI chips. I expect that Axera will achieve more innovations and develop faster after its IPO. Qiming Venture Partners has always believed that investing in AI is the greatest certainty in China over the next two decades and sticks to the investment philosophy of 'being half a step ahead' to make decisive moves when technological breakthroughs have been verified but market consensus has not yet formed. Meanwhile, Qiming Venture Partners deeply energizes enterprises using the approach of 'invest in the early stage and accompany all the way', providing them with support in core technology research and development, commercialization, and the whole process of their listing in the capital market. The successful IPO of Axera is the most solid validation of our entire set of investment philosophy and methodology for AI hard technology," said Alex Zhou, Managing Partner of Qiming Venture Partners.

