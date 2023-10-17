Chinese Literature Giant Liu Zhenyun Comes to Nicosia Book Fest 2023, Sharing His Latest Translated Novels with Global Readers

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicosia Book Fest 2023, Cyprus's most prestigious literary event, which features China as the Country of Honor, has seen one of the most renowned and influential authors in China's contemporary literature world, Liu Zhenyun, showcase his translated works and share his ideas behind the creations that interweave tragedies and comedies of ordinary yet unique people.

Under the theme of "Separation of Mountains and Seas, Reunion in laughter and tears", Liu Zhenyun's works sharing event that was held by China National Publications Import & Export (Group) Co., Ltd. at the 8th Edition of the Nicosia Book Fest welcomed Professor Dr. Kostas Gouliamos, Deputy President of the Prometheus Research Institute, Ordinary Member of the European Academy of Science and Arts, Former Rector of the European University Cyprus. and Cao Li, Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Cyprus, as featured guests who introduced the author's exceptional literary contributions and highlighted his thought-provoking works that have a profound impact on global literature.

A literature giant whose short stories and novellas are recognized as classics of China's contemporary literature, his powerful storytelling transcends borders and captures the essence of humanity, enchanting readers worldwide with his unique blend of humor, philosophy, and poignant narratives.

Taking center stage is Liu Zhenyun's masterwork, "One Day, Three Autumns," a tale that charts the life of a father and son whose experiences are characterized by endless travel that brings them into contact with a diverse array of individuals, seeing, feeling, and testing the bittersweetness that defines human existence. The book delves into the relationships between humor, nation, and community and lays bare the cruel nature of jokes about ordinary people who are unable to escape but endure and laugh at life's absurdities.

Sharing his thoughts on the book, he said, "This is a book that explores the links between a joke and a person. Some individuals find their entire existence reduced to jokes when they reflect upon their life's journey. Yet, there exists a unique person who searches for jokes in the dreams of others. Through this pursuit, he later becomes an immortal who is able to live for three thousand years."

"It is the most exciting edition of the Nicosia Book Fest I have attended. We had discussions that revolved around mutual learning between civilizations, emphasizing language as the foundation for cultural exchanges. To foster communications between nations, we strive to promote Chinese language learning to unlock insights into Chinese culture, enabling more people to appreciate works like those of Liu Zhenyun. We also invite publishers to consider incorporating his book excerpts into textbooks, providing more learning materials to help individuals read, write, and speak Chinese as a gateway to understanding Chinese culture," said Cao Li.

At the event, Professor Dr. Kostas Gouliamos expressed his anticipation for the Greek version of Liu's work, eagerly awaiting its publication. He commended Liu Zhenyun's insightful and spellbound writing that resonates deeply with worldwide readers from all walks of life.

Liu Zhenyun's literary career spans several decades and boasts a collection of critically acclaimed works, including "Tofu", "College", "Office", "Officials", "Recruits", and "Remembering 1942". Later novels such as "Cellphone", "The Cook, the Crook, and the Real Estate Tycoon", "Nonsense Talk", "Someone To Talk To", "I Did Not Kill My Husband", "Strange Bedfellows", and "One Day Three Autumns" have earned both praise from literary critics and a devoted global readership. His accolades include China's prestigious Mao Dun Literature Prize in 2011 and France's Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters in 2018.

Liu Zhenyun's works have captivated readers in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Swedish, Dutch, Russian, Czech, Hungarian, Romanian, Serbian, Hebrew, Persian, Arabic, Turkish, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Kazak, Uygur, and many other languages. To date, Liu Zhenyun's books have sold over 15 million copies in China alone, with numerous adaptations gracing the silver screen.

For more information about Liu Zhenyun's work, please visit http://liuzhenyun.net/index.php.

