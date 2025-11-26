Chiron Medical Advances Women's Health with Expanded "1:1 Breast Health Empowerment Charity Campaign"

300 Free 3D Mammogram Screenings Donated to Community Women, Championing Self-Care and Compassionate Support

HONG KONG, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its commitment to accessible healthcare, Chiron Medical Group (Referred as "Chiron") launched the "1:1 Breast Health Empowerment Charity Campaign" earlier this year, delivering 105 free 3D mammogram screenings and personalized medical consultations to underprivileged women. Through a series of six interactive breast health workshops, the initiative successfully engaged numerous low-income participants, encouraging them to register for essential mammograms.

The advanced 3D mammogram captures breast structure and potential cancerous cells in just 4 seconds for each side of breast, enabling precise, early detection.

To further amplify its dedication to women's wellness, Chiron Medical has now unveiled the second phase of the campaign during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This expansion doubles the free screening quota to 300, empowering more women in the community while inspiring broader public involvement in proactive health advocacy. With no eligibility barriers or complex registration required, the program operates on a simple 1:1 model: For every woman who opts for a paid 3D mammogram, Chiron Medical sponsors an identical free screening for an economically disadvantaged community member. This phase partners with two esteemed non-profits—Caritas Mutual Aid Centre for Single Parent Families and the Hong Kong Federation of Women's Centres (HKFWC) —to identify and facilitate access for beneficiaries.

Key insights from the first phase underscore the program's impact:

85% of women were found to have breast abnormalities, such as nodules and fibroadenomas, requiring regular monitoring. Among them, 6% were highly suspected to have malignant tumors, with one individual diagnosed with breast cancer. All were referred to public hospitals for further treatment by Chiron Medical.

Over 90% of those with abnormalities had not detected these issues through self-examinations alone.

These findings emphasize the critical gap in self-detection awareness and the vital role of routine professional screenings. In response, Chiron Medical is intensifying efforts to educate and support women through breast cancer awareness seminars and additional free screenings, fostering greater community knowledge and empowerment.

Ms. Fong Nga-yee, Head of Clinic Operations and Head of Nurse at Chiron Medical Group, remarked: "The inaugural phase of our '1:1 Breast Health Empowerment Charity Campaign' was heartening, as we witnessed underprivileged women embracing the workshops with enthusiasm and posing insightful questions. Many who initially hesitated about screenings were motivated to proceed after attending. In this second round, we aim to reach even more women in need, debunk myths surrounding breast cancer detection, and highlight the life-saving benefits of early intervention. We urge everyone to make breast health a regular priority for timely discovery and action. Partnering with Caritas Mutual Aid Centre for Single Parent Families and HKFWC will undoubtedly multiply our impact."

Ms Vanness Lo, Team Leader of Caritas Mutual Aid Centre for Single Parent Families, shared, "Many female caregivers dedicate their energy to family care for extended periods, often at the expense of their own physical and mental well-being. To enhance women's awareness and understanding of their health, we are honored to collaborate with Chiron Medical Group in launching the '1:1 Breast Health Empowerment Charity Campaign'. This initiative will feature breast health seminars and provide eligible women with free 3D mammography screenings, helping them to understand their health status early and recognize the importance of prevention and early detection. We hope this program will encourage women to prioritize self-care and cultivate a proactive attitude towards their physical and mental health, fostering a culture of care that begins within themselves and extends to their families and communities."

Ms. Sisi Liu, Director of HKFWC, stated: "As a women-centered organization, HKFWC has always been committed to promoting women's physical and mental well-being and encouraging their personal development. We sincerely thank Chiron Medical for donating medical check-up quotas to women in need at HKFWC. While caring for the community, this generous support also helps spread the important message of "loving oneself" to the public."

Looking to the future, Chiron Medical remains steadfast in its dual pillars of "disease treatment" and "health management," delivering holistic medical care backed by continuous support and expert guidance to help patients thrive on their wellness journey.

Note: The campaign is spearheaded by FemWell, Chiron Medical Group's dedicated women's health brand, offering state-of-the-art 3D mammogram screenings and consultations. Beneficiaries can visit FemWell at 2/F, Podium Plaza, 5 Hanoi Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon. Opened last year, the centre features a serene, women-centric design with private changing areas, exclusive waiting lounges, consultation suites, and advanced imaging rooms—prioritizing privacy, comfort, and dignity throughout every visit.

About Chiron Medical Group

Chiron Medical Group (referred to as "Chiron Medical") is committed to a patient-centered approach and the establishment of trustworthy medical care. Our mission is to provide a one-stop medical solution for patients through comprehensive services that encompass prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and ongoing management of various health conditions.

We have an outstanding team of specialized medical professionals and advanced technology, with 25 specialists and general practitioners covering at least 15 different fields. This allows us to offer appropriate treatments tailored to our patients' needs. Through effective communication with our clients, we provide personalized medical care, ensuring that patients have the best experience during consultations, treatment processes, and the establishment of healthy lifestyles, making us their trusted medical partner.

About FemWell

FemWell, the women's health brand under Chiron Medical, has established a "Women's Health Centre" dedicated to holistic women's health in collaboration with a professional female team. Our mission is to provide comprehensive attention to women's health through exceptional medical expertise and a multidisciplinary team of female specialists, helping women lead healthy and fulfilling lives.

Our services extend beyond disease diagnosis and treatment; we aim to help patients address the root causes of their conditions, cultivate healthy lifestyles, and restore and maintain their well-being.

The establishment of the Women's Health Centre marks the first step in FemWell's promotional initiatives. Looking ahead, FemWell will continuously offer a wealth of health information, mental and physical wellness workshops, and personalized treatment plans, encouraging women to focus on their health and address their overall well-being.

About OneHealth Development

OneHealth Development is a charitable organization dedicated to promoting community health and well-being. Our mission is to provide comprehensive health education and medical services, particularly targeting the groups in society that need help the most, including low-income individuals and vulnerable communities.

Through various programs and services, OneHealth Development strives to raise public awareness of health issues and promote healthy lifestyles. We offer free or low-cost health screenings, seminars, and workshops covering a range of health topics such as breast health and chronic disease management.

Our vision is to create a healthy and harmonious community where everyone has equal access to health resources and support. Through partnerships with different organizations, we aim to continuously bring about positive changes in society and improve the overall health level of the community.

About Caritas Mutual Aid Centre for Single Parent Families

Caritas Mutual Aid Centre for Single Parent Families mainly serves single parents living in the Eastern District of Hong Kong Island. We promote the establishment of mutual support groups and provide employment training, unemployment support, emotional counseling, legal consultation, and various referral services. Our goal is to help single parents and their family members overcome the difficulties they face in daily life, enhance their ability to cope with single-parent living, expand their support networks, and unite their strength to improve their quality of life together.

About Hong Kong Federation of Women's Centres

Hong Kong Federation of Women's Centres (HKFWC), founded in 1981, is a non-partisan and non-religious women's organization. We concern about the situation of grassroots women, and promote gender equality in Hong Kong through services, education and advocacy. Through our women centres, we develop volunteer networks, provide appropriate services for women, and develop their potential. HKFWC enables women to develop their Confidence, Independence and Competence.

SOURCE Chiron Medical