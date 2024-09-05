Chugai Pharma Taiwan wins Social Empowerment and Green Leadership Categories at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2024

SINGAPORE, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2024 honored Chugai Pharma Taiwan as an outstanding business leader that champions sustainable and responsible business practices. Presented by leading regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the AREA ceremony was held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on June 28, 2024.

Chugai Pharma Taiwan (CPT) was among the award recipients who became winners of the Social Empowerment and Green Leadership categories. CPT was established in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. in Japan. The mission of CPT is to develop and deliver innovative drugs, that have been created by Chugai Pharmaceutical in Japan, to the patients awaiting treatment in Taiwan as early as possible. Every year, CPT organizes Charitable Family Days, all based on voluntary registration.

The "Promise Of Equality: Light Up Every Corner With Social Care" project became a winner of the AREA's Social Empowerment category. This year, in response to Rare Disease Day, CPT hosted a meaningful fun fair at Taipei Children's Amusement Park, inviting employees and their families, patients, children from the Harmony Home Foundation, and individuals with Down Syndrome to participate.

The Rare Disease Day event combined with charity activities attracted over 200 participants, including 76 employees and their families, 16 physicians and nurses, 4 children with Down Syndrome, 14 children from Caring Homes, and 95 patients. CPT also invited the Down Syndrome Foundation to set up a stall to sell their products, raising over NTD 10,000 by the end of the event.

The company's "Commitment To Ecology: Transformative Green Actions For Lasting Influence" project became a winner of the AREA's Green Leadership category. These 'transformative actions' include an initiative for the adoption of millet fields to restore the population of russet sparrows in Pingtung Village, the launch of a series of concrete initiatives such as Beach Cleanup, Tree Adoption, Coral Planting, Family Days, and the installation of sparkling water machines paired with environmentally friendly bottles in its office alongside the conversion to green energy for its offices.

Among the results of these efforts include the fact that during this year's Dragon Boat Festival, CPT gifted 'Organic Millet Salted Rice Malt and Chili Sauce' gift boxes to its employees and members of related industry associations. In addition, all light bulbs in CPT's offices were replaced by energy-saving light bulbs, which reduced electricity consumption by 15 kWh per day and reduced 2,000 kg of CO² emissions per year, which is equivalent to planting 169 trees. By 2025, all of CPT's offices will be using green electricity.

In the future, CPT hopes to work with the industry and the media to expand from single activities to a series of comprehensive public welfare activities, and to diversify its efforts to attract more social impact and participation. Through collective action and a shared commitment to societal well-being, CPT also aims to create lasting value for patients, families, and communities alike, integrating the company's short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals to become the most respected company in Taiwan, while fostering a culture of excellence, integrity, and social responsibility.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.

