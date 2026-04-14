Circulating Supply of Enterprise Stablecoin USDGO Surpasses US$100 Million

USDGO hits US$100M circulating supply just two months after its launch, validating OSL Group's proven ability to commercialize compliant stablecoins.

Goldman Sachs' stablecoin reserve fund STBXX and BlackRock's BUIDL fund serve as reserve assets for USDGO.

The "GO Alliance" rebrands and scales into the "Stable Alliance", serving a broader range of enterprises and ecosystems within the stablecoin space.

HONG KONG, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OSL Group (HKEX:863) (OSL), a global stablecoin payment and trading platform, today announced that the circulating supply of its compliant enterprise stablecoin USDGO has surpassed US$100 million, currently reaching US$130 million. This growth is accompanied by the addition of a Goldman Sachs-managed fund to its reserve assets. The achievement marks a pivotal moment in OSL's compliant stablecoin strategy and underscores its prowess in operation, distribution, and ecosystem cultivation.

USDGO is a federally regulated stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US Dollar. Under the GENIUS Act regulatory framework, it is backed 1:1 by high-quality liquid assets, including cash and short-term US Treasuries, and is subject to rigorous third-party audits. The stablecoin is issued by Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., the first federally chartered crypto bank in the U.S., with OSL serving as the brand operator and distributor.

Since its official launch on February 10, 2026, with an initial US$50 million in liquidity, USDGO saw its circulation crossed US$68 million within the first month and broke the US$100 million barrier just two months post-launch.

The reserve backing for USDGO has also diversified. In addition to high-quality liquidity held via BlackRock's USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), USDGO reserves now include the Goldman Sachs Stablecoin Reserves Fund (STBXX).

Kevin Cui, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of OSL Group, said:

"The fact that USDGO's circulation has surpassed US$100 million, coupled with the inclusion of a Goldman Sachs-managed fund to bolster our reserve assets, serves as a strong market endorsement of OSL Group's operational capabilities in the stablecoin space. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in the ecosystem of compliant stablecoin payments and trading, further enhancing OSL's strength in scaling commercial stablecoin solutions."

Meanwhile, OSL has officially announced the upgrade of its previously launched GO Alliance into the Stable Alliance, a global industry consortium. As an inclusive coalition of diverse commercial institutions, the Stable Alliance is committed to fortifying the global stablecoin ecosystem. It aims to collaborate with industry leaders to unlock the value of compliant stablecoins, bridging on-chain liquidity with the real-world economy.

Since the launch of USDGO, OSL has continuously expanded its footprint across market access, compliant usage, functional support, while driving adoption through holder incentive programs. OSL has successfully built a comprehensive infrastructure ecosystem, integrating Banxa for compliant fiat-to-stablecoin on/off-ramps, OSL BizPay for one-stop cross-border settlements, and OSL StableHub as a global liquidity center. This comprehensive suite of solutions provides the market with deep liquidity and high efficiency, positioning USDGO as the essential "financial lifeblood" fueling the real-world economy.

Case study 1: optimizing cross-border payments and exotic currency settlement

In the cross-border payment sector, a global payment service provider has pioneered the integration of local African currency collections with USDGO via OSL BizPay and its partner network. This solution addresses traditional pain points—such as high FX risk, cross-timezone settlement gaps, and three-to-five day processing delays—by providing a definitive, real-time alternative. Leveraging USDGO's instant clearing capabilities and fiat gateways, the firm can now process global remittances in exotic currencies instantly, significantly enhancing security and transparency for multinational capital flows.

Case study 2: enhancing institutional treasury and idle cash management

USDGO's ecosystem has also drawn significant interest from asset managers. One institution successfully utilized USDGO to solve challenges surrounding idle positions and low capital efficiency for digital assets and USD balances. By tapping into OSL's institutional-grade liquidity pools and regulated banking channels, the firm achieved zero-slippage conversions between digital assets and fiat. Operating under a strict federal regulatory and monthly audit framework, the institution not only maintained high liquidity but also boosted the efficiency and potential yield of its idle cash by three to five times, reaching an optimal asset allocation.

Through OSL's compliant ecosystem and partner incentive programs, USDGO's long-term vision is to help global enterprises move beyond fragmented payment systems. We aim to enable instant, compliant, and efficient cross-border capital flows, unlocking trapped corporate liquidity to maximize capital efficiency, optimize treasury management, and improve overall ROI.

About OSL Group

OSL Group (HKEX: 863) is a global stablecoin payment and trading platform that strives to provide compliant and efficient digital financial infrastructure services globally, empowering enterprises, financial institutions and individuals to seamlessly exchange, pay, trade, and settle between fiat and digital currencies. Grounded in the core values of Open, Secure, and Licensed, it is committed to building a more efficient ecosystem that connects global markets and enables instant, seamless and compliant value movement worldwide.

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, and shall not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, invitation, recommendation, or inducement to buy, sell, subscribe for, or otherwise deal in any digital assets, securities, or financial products. It does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax, accounting, or other professional advice and should not be relied upon as such. The views, statements, and information contained herein do not necessarily reflect the official positions or commitments of OSL Group or any of its affiliates. Any descriptions of products, services, promotions, or programmes are for general reference only. Participation in any products, services, or promotions mentioned is subject to applicable terms, conditions, and regulatory requirements. This article may contain forward-looking statements or indicative information. Actual outcomes may differ materially, and OSL Group assumes no obligation to update such information.

SOURCE OSL