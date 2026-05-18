OSL Indonesia Completes Transition to ICEX Group, Marking Continued Development of Indonesia's Integrated Digital Asset Market Infrastructure

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 12, ICEX Group announced that PT Multikripto Exchange Indonesia (OSL Indonesia) has officially completed its transition process and effectively joined the ICEX Group ecosystem as of May 7, 2026. OSL Indonesia was previously a member of CFX.

As a licensed self-regulatory organization (SRO) for digital financial assets under the supervision of Indonesia's Financial Services Authority (OJK), as well as the country's first integrated digital financial asset infrastructure ecosystem, ICEX Group remains committed to supporting the development of a secure, transparent, and compliant digital financial asset market in Indonesia.

OSL Indonesia is one of the eleven founding Digital Financial Asset Traders (PAKD) and shareholders of ICEX Group. The transition marks an important milestone in the phased onboarding process of all founding PAKDs into the ICEX ecosystem, an initiative carried out in close coordination with CFX to ensure uninterrupted services for investors and market participants.

ICEX Group extends its appreciation to OSL Indonesia for the successful completion of the transition process, as well as to CFX for its professionalism and collaboration in supporting an orderly and well-coordinated transition.

This development comes amid significant momentum for Indonesia's digital financial asset industry. According to data published by the Financial Services Authority (OJK) in April 2026, the number of crypto asset investors in Indonesia increased from approximately 4 million in 2020 to more than 21.37 million as of March 2026, surpassing the number of capital market investors in the country. Monthly spot crypto asset transaction value reached IDR 22.24 trillion in March 2026, reflecting continued growth in market participation.

ICEX Group operates as an integrated digital financial asset infrastructure ecosystem under OJK supervision, consisting of three entities: Indonesia Crypto Exchange (ICEX), a digital financial asset exchange licensed under Decree No. KEP-2/D.07/2026; Crypto Asset Clearing International (CACI), a clearing institution licensed under Decree No. KEP-12/D.07/2026; and International Crypto Custodian (ICC), a custodian institution licensed under Decree No. KEP-11/D.07/2026. This integrated structure is designed to strengthen market integrity, operational efficiency, and investor protection across the ecosystem.

ICEX Group remains committed to ensuring a smooth and coordinated transition process for all eleven PAKDs, namely Ajaib, Floq, Indodax, Mobee, Nanovest, OSL Indonesia, Reku, Samuel Kripto Indonesia, Tokocrypto, Triv, and Upbit Indonesia. Each PAKD will complete its transition in phases, aligned with operational readiness while remaining compliant with applicable regulations. Throughout this process, ICEX Group continues to work closely with CFX to ensure uninterrupted market access, service continuity, and full protection of customer assets.

In line with this development, the chief executive officer of ICEX Group welcomed OSL Indonesia's participation in the ecosystem, "We welcome OSL Indonesia and appreciate CFX's collaboration in ensuring an orderly transition process. As Indonesia's digital financial asset market continues to evolve, our focus remains on building infrastructure that upholds integrity, transparency, and long-term resilience for all market participants."

Meanwhile, Vincent Salaka, Head of Marketing at OSL Indonesia, stated that the transition forms part of the company's strategic direction in Indonesia, "This transition reflects our focus on growing within an ecosystem that supports regulatory clarity and long-term readiness. We see our role not only as a market participant but also as part of the broader effort to build a stronger and more inclusive digital financial asset ecosystem in Indonesia."

From OSL Group, Kevin Cui, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of OSL Group, also shared his perspective on Indonesia's strategic role in the group's expansion, "With more than 21 million crypto asset investors and an increasingly mature regulatory framework under OJK supervision, Indonesia represents a rare combination of market scale and regulatory clarity as one of OSL's most strategic markets. The completion of OSL Indonesia's transition into the ICEX ecosystem reflects our confidence in the direction of Indonesia's market growth and reinforces OSL Group's commitment to building the next generation of seamless digital financial asset market infrastructure."

OSL Indonesia's participation in the ICEX ecosystem is expected to contribute to deeper market liquidity, broader industry participation, and a more resilient and integrated digital financial asset market structure in Indonesia.

As Indonesia's digital financial asset ecosystem continues to mature, ICEX Group remains focused on developing secure, transparent, and compliant infrastructure to support the sustainable growth of the industry in Indonesia.

About ICEx

PT Fortuna Integritas Mandiri, operating under the brand International Crypto Exchange (ICEx), is an OJK-licensed digital asset exchange that officially commenced operations on 5 January 2026, following the issuance of its crypto exchange business license by the Financial Services Authority (OJK) under Decision No. KEP-2/D.07/2026.

About ICEx Group

ICEx Group is Indonesia's leading digital asset market infrastructure developer, establishing the nation's first integrated SRO ecosystem under OJK supervision. The group comprises three licensed entities: ICEx (digital asset exchange, KEP-2/D.07/2026), CACI (clearing services, KEP-12/D.07/2026), and ICC (institutional custody, KEP-11/D.07/2026). ICEx Group is dedicated to strengthening investor protection and enabling sustainable growth in Indonesia's regulated digital economy.

About OSL Indonesia

OSL Indonesia is a Digital Financial Asset Trader (PAKD) officially operating in Indonesia under the supervision of the Otoritas Jasa Keuangan. The company is committed to providing secure, transparent, and compliant digital asset services in accordance with applicable regulations, supported by the implementation of the international information security standard ISO/IEC 27001:2022.

SOURCE OSL