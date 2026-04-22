OSL Group and Circle Announce Partnership to Expand Access to USDC in Global Markets

HONG KONG, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OSL Group ('OSL') (HKEX: 863), a global stablecoin payment and trading platform, today announced a partnership with an affiliate of Circle Internet Group, Inc. ('Circle') (NYSE: CRCL), one of the world's leading financial platform companies, to expand access to USDC across OSL's trading and payments platforms.

Through OSL Global, OSL's international trading platform, users can access USD and USDC conversions on a 1:1 basis. The platform also offers "Pro Trading" (orderbook function) within a dedicated USDC trading zone, featuring five major pairs: BTC, ETH, SOL, USD and USDT.

In addition, OSL has used USDC as a unified margin asset on OSL Global to enhance capital efficiency and trading flexibility for eligible clients. OSL's payment business has integrated USDC to support compliant digital dollar settlement and payment use cases.

OSL will also support access to Circle's USYC, one of the world's leading Tokenized Money Market Funds (TMMFs), subject to applicable regulatory requirements and platform eligibility.

Eugene Cheung, Chief Commercial Officer of OSL Group, said:

"This partnership with Circle underscores OSL Group's commitment to building a vibrant stablecoin ecosystem, and aligns with our endeavour to build the next generation of financial market infrastructure connecting stablecoins, fiat currencies and other digital assets to enable the seamless exchange of value. By integrating USDC across our trading and payments ecosystem, we aim to provide our clients with trusted and efficient tools for digital assets markets."

Kash Razzaghi, Chief Business Officer of Circle, said:

"As digital asset markets mature, institutions are looking for trusted, transparent infrastructure to move value globally and in real time. By working with OSL to expand access to USDC across trading and payments, we're reinforcing a foundation for digital dollar liquidity in Hong Kong and beyond. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to building open financial rails that support capital efficiency, innovation, and long-term market growth."

About OSL Group

OSL Group (HKEX: 863) is a global stablecoin payment and trading platform that strives to provide compliant and efficient digital financial infrastructure services globally, empowering enterprises, financial institutions and individuals to seamlessly exchange, pay, trade, and settle between fiat and digital currencies. Grounded in the core values of Open, Secure, and Licensed, it is committed to building a more efficient ecosystem that connects global markets and enables instant, seamless and compliant value movement worldwide. For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected].

About Circle

Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is one of the world's leading internet financial platform companies, building the foundation of a more open, global economy through digital assets, payment applications, and programmable blockchain infrastructure. Circle's platform includes the world's largest stablecoin network anchored by USDC, Circle Payments Network for global money movement, and Arc, an enterprise-grade blockchain designed to become the Economic OS for the internet. Enterprises, financial institutions, and developers use Circle to power trusted, internet-scale financial innovation. Learn more at circle.com.

Disclaimer

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, and shall not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, invitation, recommendation, or inducement to buy, sell, subscribe for, or otherwise deal in any digital assets, securities, or financial products. It does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax, accounting, or other professional advice and should not be relied upon as such. The views, statements, and information contained herein are for general reference and do not necessarily reflect the official positions or commitments of OSL Group or any of its affiliates. Any descriptions of products, services, promotions, or programmes are subject to specific terms, conditions, and regulatory requirements of the relevant jurisdiction. This article may contain forward-looking statements or indicative information. Access to such products or services may be restricted in certain jurisdictions. Actual outcomes may differ materially, and OSL Group assumes no obligation to update such information.

SOURCE OSL