Cision Expands into APAC Media Monitoring Market with CisionOne Platform Launch

The launch marks Cision's first full-service media monitoring offer tailored to the APAC market.

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision, the leader in consumer and media intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of its CisionOne platform in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This expansion marks Cision's inaugural entry into full-service media monitoring in APAC, providing a comprehensive solution to complement its established Brandwatch, and PR Newswire brands.

CisionOne Media Insights

A Compelling New Choice for APAC Communicators

The launch of CisionOne means corporate and government communications teams have a new and compelling enterprise grade media intelligence choice in the APAC market. This comprehensive platform equips PR and communications professionals with the tools they need to fuel brand growth.

CisionOne offers real-time monitoring across all media channels – print, online, TV, radio, social, podcasts, and magazines – allowing users to stay ahead of the curve and respond swiftly to emerging market trends. Powerful analytics and reporting capabilities transform raw data into actionable insights, empowering informed decision-making. Additionally, the built-in journalist Outreach tool streamlines communication efforts, saving valuable time and resources.

CisionOne marks a significant investment by Cision to provide a full-service media monitoring solution across APAC for the first time. This holistic offering gives users the competitive edge they need to succeed.

Unparalleled Content Access Drives Informed Strategies

CisionOne users in APAC gain exclusive access to a unique blend of trusted local and global content, including:

Leading Local Publishers: Gain insights and monitor print and behind-the-paywall content from influential outlets including The Straits Times, The Business Times, South China Morning Post, Lianhe Zaobao, and many more across Singapore , Hong Kong , and beyond.

Gain insights and monitor print and behind-the-paywall content from influential outlets including The Straits Times, The Business Times, South China Morning Post, Lianhe Zaobao, and many more across , , and beyond. Unparalleled Global Reach: Combine this comprehensive local coverage with access to in-depth global sources from across the United States , Canada , United Kingdom , and EMEIA. This global perspective empowers you to understand broader industry trends and their local impact.

This unrivaled combination empowers users to stay ahead of the curve and develop data-driven communication strategies tailored for the region.

"CisionOne is a game-changing alternative to traditional tools, delivering a full-service media monitoring solution designed for the APAC region," said Elgar Welch, President of CisionOne. "Its agility, proven effectiveness, and enterprise-grade capabilities are backed by Cision's global scale and trusted local content. This empowers PR and comms professionals to excel in today's competitive environment. We are thrilled to be live across APAC."

CisionOne is readily available through Cision's offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Beijing and Kuala Lumpur. Additionally, Cision has dedicated local representatives across the region available to provide ongoing support to help customers maximize the value of this powerful platform.

About Cision

Cision is the global leader in consumer and media intelligence, engagement, and communication solutions. We equip PR and corporate communications, marketing, and social media professionals with the tools they need to excel in today's data-driven world. Our deep expertise, exclusive data partnerships, and award-winning products, including CisionOne, Brandwatch, and PR Newswire, enable over 75,000 companies and organizations, including 84% of the Fortune 500, to see and be seen, understand and be understood by the audiences that matter most to them.

