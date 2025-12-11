Acquisition builds on Brandwatch and Trajaan's August 2025 partnership, unifying consumer, search, and generative AI insights in a single ecosystem.

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision, a global leader in consumer and media intelligence, today announced the acquisition of Trajaan, the industry-leading search intelligence platform. This move significantly accelerates Cision's AI and data strategy and gives customers a more complete view of consumer behavior — spanning what people search for, what they say, and what they intend to do.

Cision Acquires Trajaan, Expanding AI and Search Intelligence Across Its Platforms

Trajaan's technology, which captures always on, geo-localized search behavior across traditional search engines, e-commerce platforms, social channels, and emerging GenAI assistants, will be integrated across Cision's portfolio — including Brandwatch, CisionOne, PR Newswire, and Cision's Insights Services. This integration will enable marketing and communications teams to shift from descriptive analysis to predictive intelligence, allowing them to anticipate trends, understand intent, and make faster, more confident strategic decisions.

A New Era of Consumer Intelligence

A unified view of voice and intent

Customers will now be able to combine social and media insights with search intelligence to validate trends, forecast demand, and understand consumer motivations with greater depth.

Visibility into GenAI-driven discovery

As generative AI increasingly influences buying decisions, Trajaan gives brands clarity into how AI platforms interpret, summarize, and recommend products, categories, and competitors.

Faster, more confident decision-making

Trajaan's always on, geo-specific data enables organisations to spot micro-trends earlier, anticipate category shifts, identify brand risk sooner, and act with greater precision.

This acquisition marks a major milestone in Cision's AI product roadmap and further strengthens end-to-end insights capabilities across Brandwatch, PR Newswire, and CisionOne.

"Acquiring Trajaan is a natural extension of the partnership Brandwatch announced earlier this year," said Guy Abramo, Chief Executive Officer at Cision. "By bringing Trajaan fully into the Cision ecosystem, we're unifying search intelligence, conversational insight, and AI-driven analytics to give customers a deeper, more predictive understanding of the 'why' behind consumer behavior — from the questions they ask to the signals that shape demand."

"Joining Cision allows us to scale our technology and vision globally," said Matthieu Danielou, CEO of Trajaan. "Together we can help brands understand what people search for, what they talk about, and how GenAI platforms shape their decisions — long before trends hit the mainstream."

Discover more here.

About Cision

Cision is the global leader in consumer and media intelligence, engagement, and communication solutions. We equip PR and corporate communications, marketing, and social media professionals with the tools they need to excel in today's data driven world. Our deep expertise, exclusive data partnerships, and award-winning products, including CisionOne, Brandwatch, and PR Newswire, enable over 75,000 companies and organizations, including 84% of the Fortune 500, to see and be seen, understand and be understood by the audiences that matter most to them.

Media Contact:

Cision Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Cision Ltd.