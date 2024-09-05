CK Power Public Company Limited's "Hinghoi Project: Renewable Energy For Sustainable Community" Wins the Social Empowerment Category at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2024

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CK Power Public Company Limited (CKPower) was recognized with the Asia Responsible Enterprise Award (AREA) for its contribution towards societal well-being through its "Hinghoi Project: Renewable Energy For Sustainable Community". This initiative won the award under the Social Empowerment category at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2024, organized by leading entrepreneurial NGO—Enterprise Asia.

In operation since 2016, The Hinghoi Project (Firefly) is CK Power's principal CSR initiative that generates renewable electricity for a sustainable community. Its objective is to empower communities with the company's potential in renewable energy and engineering to foster a culture of social responsibility and community engagement among its employees by aligning with its corporate CSR strategy.

The Hinghoi Initiative focuses on long-term sustainability through several key factors: utilizing employee expertise, educating communities, establishing a renewable energy fund to ensure that projects undertaken are sustainable and shared by communities, employing a structured CSR strategy, expanding CSR efforts to CK Power subsidiaries, and monitoring long-term goals. Broader sustainability issues, such as environmental impact, social equity, and economic viability, are also considered.

For over eight years, the Hinghoi Project has used innovative solutions to address scarcity issues (e.g. energy scarcity, resource scarcity), demonstrating CK Power's proficiency as a clean energy provider. The project has since increased access to renewable energy for communities by 40,330 watts, built 50 public infrastructure projects, benefitted 4,030 youths, and facilitated collaboration among 1,376 employees, 18 communities, and 31 partner networks. It has also established 17 learning centers, promoting sustainability knowledge about renewable energy.

The goal of the Hinghoi Project is to sustainably strengthen and empower society by 2026. The project aims to further increase community access to renewable energy by 150,000 watts, create 90 public facilities, reach out to 20,000 children and youth, engage 6,200 employees and 36 communities, build 26 partnerships and networks, and establish 30 learning centers for renewable energy. This reiterates the company's devotion to running the business on the basis of sustainability, demonstrating that sustainability is at the heart of CK Power's corporate drive.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.

SOURCE Enterprise Asia