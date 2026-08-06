Far Eastern Department Stores Earns Triple Recognition at AREA 2026 for Advancing Health, Governance and Sustainability Transparency

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Far Eastern Department Stores (FEDS), Taiwan's longest-established department store chain, has been honored with three prestigious accolades at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2026 by Enterprise Asia, receiving recognition in Health Promotion, Corporate Governance, and Corporate Sustainability Reporting. The triple achievement reflects the Company's long-term commitment to embedding sustainability into every layer of its business — from employee well-being and governance excellence to transparent disclosure and stakeholder engagement.

Through a business model that integrates ESG into daily operations and long-term strategy, FEDS continues to demonstrate how responsible retail can create value beyond commercial performance. By strengthening workplace health, reinforcing governance accountability, and advancing credible sustainability reporting, the Company has built a resilient operating foundation while delivering meaningful environmental and social impact.

Under the Health Promotion category, FEDS was recognized for its Creating A Safe Workplace, Safeguarding Health, And Enhancing Workplace Well-Being Program, a company-wide initiative that integrates occupational safety, employee well-being, and sustainable operations into everyday retail management. The program combines health examinations, physician consultations, exercise promotion, vaccination initiatives, digital engagement tools, and family-inclusive care mechanisms to cultivate a healthier workplace culture. In 2025 alone, FEDS achieved 38,184,175 zero-disaster working hours, reduced slip-and-fall incidents from 32% to 24%, engaged 1,120 participants through its Health 99 Card program, and accumulated over 65.8 million walking steps, reducing 9,344 kg of carbon emissions.

FEDS also received recognition for its Governance For Sustainable Value Creation program under the Corporate Governance category for establishing a governance-driven sustainability model that embeds ESG into board oversight, risk management, and operational execution. These efforts have delivered measurable outcomes, including 63% female board representation, implementation of 329 management projects over seven years, a 62% increase in employee productivity, 100% completion of information security awareness training, and zero information security incidents. In addition, digital governance initiatives processed more than 50,000 paperless forms, while shareholder e-Notice adoption increased 133% year-on-year.

Complementing these achievements, FEDS was further recognized for its Sustain For A Good Life corporate sustainability report, which showcased the company's transparent and internationally aligned disclosure practices. The report serves as a strategic management and communication tool while aligning disclosures with GRI, SASB, and TCFD frameworks and obtaining independent assurance under AA1000AS v3 Type 2 Moderate Level. Supported by active stakeholder engagement and strong governance mechanisms, FEDS continues to strengthen accountability, enhance decision-making, and create long-term shared value.

These recognitions at the AREA 2026 underscore FEDS' commitment to advancing responsible retail through strong governance, employee well-being, and transparent sustainability practices, while reinforcing its vision of creating long-term value for customers, employees, partners, communities, and future generations.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.

SOURCE Enterprise Asia