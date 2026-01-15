CLO Secures Final Victory in Software Copyright Infringement Case Against Style3D; Court Recognizes Large-Scale Commercial Piracy

SHANGHAI, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLO Virtual Fashion ("CLO"), a leading provider of 3D fashion technology and end-to-end digital solutions, today announced that it has obtained a final and binding judgment from the Zhejiang Provincial High People's Court in a computer software copyright infringement lawsuit against Zhejiang Lingdi Digital Technology Co. Ltd. ("Linctex"), the company behind Style3D. This ruling brings closure to a multi-year legal dispute, providing robust judicial protection for CLO's core intellectual property. It underscores China's firm commitment to strengthening IP protection and improving the business environment, while setting a significant industry benchmark for fair competition.

According to the final judgment by the Zhejiang Provincial High People's Court, after thorough examination, the court clearly established that Linctex engaged in willful infringement by "prolonged, large-scale, and frequent" use of cracked versions of CLO software in its commercial operations. This activity directly infringed upon CLO's legally protected computer software copyright. The court lawfully dismissed Linctex's "fair use" defense, clarifying that the use had a direct commercial purpose. The judgment is now legally effective, providing final and comprehensive judicial protection for CLO's legitimate rights and interests.

"We sincerely respect and thank the Chinese judicial authorities affirming the severity of the violations. This outcome fully reflects the importance China places on intellectual property protection. It sends a crucial signal to the entire industry about respecting and adhering to the rules, and it strengthens our convictions about deepening our commitment to the Chinese market," said Simon Kim, CEO of CLO Virtual Fashion. "We pursued this case to protect not only our own innovations but the stability of the entire digital fashion ecosystem. Brands and companies need to know that the tools they rely on are stable, secure, and built on sound foundations."

Kim further emphasized, "CLO's commitment to the Chinese market is long-term and steadfast. Moving forward, we will continue to empower the digital transformation of China's fashion industry through localized product development, responsive technical support, and deep collaboration with ecosystem partners."

Linctex has been ordered to immediately cease all infringing activities and compensate CLO. CLO remains committed to its global anti-piracy efforts, ensuring a fair, competitive, and secure environment for all creators and enterprises in the digital fashion space.

Evolved from the word "clothing", CLO Virtual Fashion has been transforming and innovating the way people communicate and consume fashion since its launch in 2009. With more than 15 years of research and development in garment simulation, the company is leading the market by digitally merging, consolidating, and converging all components related to digital garments through its state-of-the-art 3D Cloth Simulation Algorithm. From 3D garment design software, digital asset management and design development collaborative platforms, all of CLO Virtual Fashion's products and services are interconnected to provide clients and users with a more consolidated experience.

