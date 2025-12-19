CLO Virtual Fashion Launches Dongguan Office in China, Integrates swatchbook into Industry-Leading Digital Materials Ecosystem

DONGGUAN, China, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CLO Virtual Fashion ("CLO") has established a new office in Dongguan, China, reinforcing its localized footprint in the heart of Asia's garment manufacturing region. The move speeds up the application of 3D digital technologies in China's apparel sector, while also integrating swatchbook - a leading digital materials platform - into the local manufacturing ecosystem. This will deliver a more complete suite of digital solutions for brands, suppliers, manufacturers, and design talent.

As a vital hub for global apparel manufacturing, Dongguan and the Greater Bay Area offer a comprehensive supply chain network. This ecosystem will provide extensive, real-world application scenarios for CLO's capabilities in 3D digital technology and digital materials innovation, unlocking significant potential for the industry's digital transformation. The CLO Dongguan office will focus on integrating swatchbook — the materials digitization solution provider acquired by CLO in June this year — to build a service framework centered on the digitalization of materials and trims, known as "swatchbook by CLO Material Digitization Service (MDS)".

Leveraging swatchbook's vast digital materials library, its intelligent management tools, and its established network of fashion brands and suppliers across North America, Europe, and Asia, CLO has solidified its position as the largest digital fabric database company in the world. In this process, the Dongguan office will serve as a key bridge, connecting China's apparel manufacturing ecosystem with international resources. It will fully align local manufacturers, design teams, and buyer networks, while providing tailored technical support and advisory services to meet the specific needs of local enterprises and brands. This drives digital upgrades in design, development, and supply chain processes from the source. The new office further completes CLO's localized service network in China, simultaneously empowering global users with higher quality, more efficient digital materials content and design experiences.

"Dongguan is not only a cornerstone of apparel manufacturing in China but also an indispensable innovation hub within the global supply chain," said Simon Kim, CEO of CLO Virtual Fashion. "Extending an office here reflects CLO's long-term commitment to the Chinese market and our resolve to build a sustainable cooperative ecosystem through localized operations. By combining swatchbook's leading digital capabilities with Dongguan's robust manufacturing foundation, we look forward to collaborating with local partners to advance fashion development toward a more efficient future."

Kim further emphasized, "CLO is dedicated to merging global resources with local insights to empower each regional market in its digital transformation. Our China offices will not only be a pivotal support point for serving our global user base but also a springboard for co-innovation with Chinese enterprises, designers, and academic institutions, helping them advance onto the international stage."

With the launch of the Dongguan office, CLO now operates 16 offices worldwide. Each office is deeply embedded within its local industrial landscape, consistently delivering forward-thinking yet practical digital solutions. As CLO continues to propel the intelligent upgrade of the global fashion industry, it persistently unlocks the value and potential of localized collaboration.

