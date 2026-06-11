CloudMile Collaborates with Google Cloud to Launch Agentic Work Transformation (AWT) Experience Center in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMile, a leading cloud and AI company in Asia, announced on June 10 the opening of its Agentic Work Transformation (AWT) Experience Center, located within the CloudMile Malaysia Center of Excellence (COE). Launched in collaboration with Google Cloud, this new facility is designed to serve as an "Always On" innovation hub, empowering businesses across Southeast Asia to experience the future of AI-driven productivity firsthand.

Representatives from CloudMile, Google Cloud, and enterprise partners gather to celebrate the successful conclusion of the joint collaborative Agentic Workplace Transformation event.

The new AWT Experience Center moves beyond traditional presentations by offering highly interactive, "hands-on-keyboard" demonstration zones. Centered on Gemini Enterprise and fully equipped with high-performance Google Chromebooks, the center allows decision-makers to test drive intelligent, AI-powered workflows. The experience is tailored to resonate with the region's diverse business landscape, featuring vertical-specific storytelling and use cases specifically designed for industries such as Financial Services (FSI), Manufacturing, and Retail.

"Our new Agentic Work Transformation Experience Center is a testament to our commitment to driving practical AI innovation in Malaysia and across Southeast Asia," said Jeremy Heng, Chief Commercial Officer of CloudMile. "By partnering with Google Cloud, we are moving beyond theoretical AI discussions and offering businesses a tangible environment to explore Gemini Enterprise in action. This center empowers organizations to see exactly how AI agents can revolutionize their daily operations, streamline their workflows, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys."

"At CloudMile, we aren't just deploying AI, we are architecting the future of human-machine synergy. By embedding Google Cloud's agentic capabilities into the heart of our Malaysia Centre of Excellence (CoE), we are moving beyond simple automation into a realm of intelligent & prescience orchestration. This setup allows businesses to transition from 'task-based' workflows to an Agentic Workplace, where AI doesn't just assist, it anticipates, reasons, and executes. Our CoE is the launchpad for Malaysian enterprises to reclaim their most valuable asset: the time to innovate," said Lester Leong, Country Manager of CloudMile Malaysia.

The launch represents a deepening of CloudMile's relationship with Google Cloud. Through investments in hardware, creative assets, and strategic outreach, CloudMile is working collaboratively with Google Cloud to help democratize access to advanced AI tools for businesses of all sizes—from agile startups to traditional corporate enterprises.

"To thrive in tomorrow's economy, businesses must transition from digital-first to AI-first," said Hana Raja, Country Manager, Google Cloud Malaysia. "CloudMile's local expertise combined with cutting-edge Google Cloud AI technology will provide Malaysian enterprises with dedicated resources to help make Agentic Work Transformation accessible and actionable, and help them confidently embrace an AI-first future."

As part of the customer journey, visitors to the Malaysia COE will be guided through a comprehensive physical demonstration flow, from initial data integration showcases to fully automated AI agent workflows. Businesses interested in exploring how Agentic Work Transformation can elevate their operations are invited to book a dedicated discovery and hands-on session at the CloudMile Malaysia COE.

About CloudMile

CloudMile is a leading AI and cloud technology company in Asia, focused on helping enterprises accelerate their digital transformation. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, CloudMile leverages machine learning and big data analysis to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive business growth and operational efficiency.

SOURCE CloudMile