CLPe, Huawei Hong Kong and EcoDrive Join Forces to Accelerate Heavy-duty Truck Electrification

HONG KONG, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPe, Huawei Hong Kong and EcoDrive signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 14 April to jointly promote the adoption of electric commercial vehicles in Hong Kong. Under the collaboration, the three companies plan to develop a supercharging station for heavy-duty electric trucks, and introduce heavy-duty electric truck models tailored to the Hong Kong market, accelerating the green transformation of the local transport and logistics sectors.

(Back row, from left) Witnessed by CLPe eMobility Director Mr Saraansh Dave, Huawei Hong Kong Digital Power Business Managing Director Ms Zoe Gao, and EcoDrive Managing Director Mr Jonathan Siu, (front row, from left) CLPe Head of Sales and Partnership Ms Regina Yip, Huawei Hong Kong Digital Power Business CTO Mr Kenneth Ng, and EcoDrive Manager Ms Shirley Cheng sign the MoU on a plan to develop a supercharging station to accelerate heavy-duty commercial vehicle electrification

Supporting the HKSAR Government's plan to build a public charging network with fast chargers as the backbone, the partnership will harness the expertise of each company. CLPe will draw on its extensive experience in charging station development and operations, joining hands with Huawei Hong Kong to deploy its advanced "All Liquid Cooled Ultra Fast Charging" technology in building an ultra-fast charging station. With a maximum charging capacity of 600kW, this technology allows heavy-duty electric vehicles to charge from 20% to 80% in approximately 30 minutes, substantially reducing charging time and enhancing fleet efficiency.

EcoDrive will introduce heavy-duty electric truck models featuring high charging efficiency and competitive pricing, supporting Hong Kong's transport and logistics industry in its transition towards lower‑carbon operations.

CLPe Managing Director Mr Ringo Ng said, "The electrification of commercial vehicles is supported by the availability of fast and reliable charging infrastructure. CLPe is delighted to partner with EcoDrive and Huawei Hong Kong in developing a supercharging station that caters to the diverse needs of electric commercial vehicles, addresses the long-standing charging demands of heavy‑duty trucks, and supports Hong Kong's logistics and construction sectors in their journey towards a low‑carbon transition."

Huawei Hong Kong Digtial Power Business Managing Director Ms Zoe Gao said, "Hong Kong's commercial vehicle electrification is at a critical turning point, driven by the rapid expansion of Huawei's ultra‑fast charging solutions. Leveraging its megawatt‑level ultra‑fast charging technology, Huawei will collaborate with CLPe and EcoDrive to develop an ultra‑fast charging ecosystem for heavy‑duty trucks, speed up the development of an integrated ultra‑fast charging network, and support the realisation of 'fully‑electrified logistics', jointly shaping a new green logistics ecosystem in Hong Kong."

EcoDrive Managing Director Mr Jonathan Siu said, "We are honored to partner with CLPe and Huawei Hong Kong on launching this supercharging station project, which will significantly advance low-carbon transportation. As urban logistics and construction projects place ever-greater emphasis on transport efficiency and environmental performance, the electrification of commercial vehicles has become an irreversible trend. To turn this transformation into reality, reliable, fast and large-scale charging infrastructure is essential. This is also the key driving force behind our commitment to advancing this project."

In addition, the MoU includes plans to deploy a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) utilising grid‑forming energy storage solutions at the supercharging station. With an energy storage capacity of over 10,000 kWh, the BESS will enable efficient power allocation across the station, enable the full implementation of smart electric vehicle charging, and provide new impetus for green mobility in Hong Kong.

SOURCE CLPe