CLPe and Great Eagle Sign MoU

Taking Cordis, Hong Kong as the Starting Point to Accelerate Green Transformation across Properties in Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland

HONG KONG, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPe and Great Eagle Group (Great Eagle) are collaborating to provide Cooling-as-a-Service at Cordis, Hong Kong, a hotel owned by Langham Hospitality Investments Limited under Great Eagle. As part of the collaboration, CLPe will enhance the hotel's energy performance with a new high-efficiency cooling system equipped with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) management technologies.

CLPe Managing Director Mr Ringo Ng (left), and Great Eagle Group Executive Director Mr Alexander Lo (right), sign a MoU to jointly explore one stop decarbonisation and energy management solutions for Great Eagle’s properties in Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland, supporting the portfolio’s transition towards a low carbon future

The two parties have further signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore extending the successful model of innovative energy management to Great Eagle's portfolio of hotels, shopping malls and office buildings in Hong Kong, as well as its hotel properties in the Chinese Mainland. The collaboration supports Great Eagle's target of achieving net-zero impact by 2045, provides a leading example for the industry in embedding sustainability into core operations, while contributing to the carbon neutrality targets of Hong Kong and the country by 2050 and 2060 respectively.

Located in Mong Kok, Cordis, Hong Kong is a 42-storey High Tariff A hotel. The project will be delivered under the Build‑Own‑Operate‑Transfer (BOOT) model over a 15-year period. CLPe will design a new-generation high‑efficiency water‑cooled air‑conditioning system tailored to the hotel and be responsible for its operation and maintenance. Equipped with AI technologies for system monitoring, intelligent control and data management, the new system will reduce electricity consumption by approximately 40% compared with the existing system, equivalent to a reduction of around 600 tonnes of carbon emissions a year. The project will support Cordis, Hong Kong in implementing its Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Policy and assist Great Eagle in achieving its decarbonisation targets.

In addition, the two parties will deepen the collaboration by exploring extension of the energy management model to Great Eagle's property portfolio in Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland, driving broader and more comprehensive sustainable development.

Accelerating Low‑Carbon Transformation at Hong Kong Flagship Properties

Both parties will continue to explore low-carbon transformation solutions applicable to Great Eagle's flagship properties in Hong Kong. The one-stop energy solutions to be explored covering cooling system upgrades, renewable energy applications, battery energy storage systems, electric vehicle charging, smart energy solutions, retro‑commissioning and energy audits, fully supporting Great Eagle's Climate Leadership Strategy.



Extending Hong Kong's Successful Experience to Projects in the Chinese Mainland

The collaboration will expand the scope of exploration to Great Eagle's hotel properties in the Chinese Mainland. Energy management and energy‑saving solutions will be tailored to the operational needs of individual properties, accelerating the decarbonisation progress across Great Eagle's overall property portfolio.



Joint Development of a "Low-Carbon Impact Building Playbook"

By consolidating project implementation experience and operational data, the two parties will jointly develop a "Low-Carbon Impact Building Playbook" with net-zero impact as its objective. The Playbook will provide practical guidance across building planning, design, daily operations and upgrade retrofits, offering the industry, as well as local, Mainland and overseas markets a reference framework in pursuing low‑carbon transformation.

CLPe Managing Director Mr Ringo Ng said, "CLPe will deliver a one‑stop, high‑efficiency cooling solution for Cordis, Hong Kong, which not only underscores our role as a trusted energy partner, but also marks a new chapter in advancing building energy retrofit initiatives. The collaboration goes beyond improving energy performance at a single property by setting a benchmark for low‑carbon transition across the industry. Looking ahead, CLPe will continue to advance innovative energy solutions, support Great Eagle in achieving its net‑zero ambitions, and add green momentum to Hong Kong and cities across the Chinese Mainland."

Great Eagle Group Executive Director Mr Alexander Lo said, "Great Eagle is pleased to collaborate with CLPe to accelerate the green transformation of our properties through innovative solutions. Guided by our Climate Leadership Strategy, we are fully committed to advancing energy conservation and emissions reduction. This collaboration marks an important milestone on our journey towards net‑zero impact by 2045 and reflects our determination to promote sustainable development. Starting with Cordis, Hong Kong, we look forward to leveraging the strengths of both parties to enhance energy efficiency and create long‑term value for the industry."

The new high‑efficiency water‑cooled air‑conditioning system at Cordis, Hong Kong is scheduled to commence full operation in the second quarter of 2027. The project will adopt next-generation chiller system using eco-friendly refrigerants with low Global Warming Potential (GWP), in line with the Hong Kong SAR Government's Ozone Layer Protection (Amendment) Ordinance 2025 to phase out conventional refrigerants in order to mitigate the impacts of global warming.

In response to the Development Bureau's initiative to promote innovation in the construction industry, CLPe will apply advanced construction technologies such as Building Information Modelling (BIM) and Multi-trade integrated Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MiMEP) in the project. This marks Great Eagle's first application of these technologies in Repair, Maintenance, Alteration and Addition (RMAA) works for an existing building, helping to enhance construction efficiency, quality and safety, reduce construction waste and minimise disruption to hotel operations.

SOURCE CLPe