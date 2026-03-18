Club Med Borneo opens reservations for its highly anticipated sun-drenched escape in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer of premium all-inclusive holidays, is proud to announce that reservations for its highly anticipated debut in Malaysia, Club Med Borneo, will officially open on 23 March 2026.

Nestled on the pristine shores of Kuala Penyu, this iconic resort is set to welcome its first guests in November 2026. As Club Med's second Malaysian property following the success of Club Med Cherating, it is poised to become the brand's first large-scale, sustainably built BREEAM-certified beach resort in Asia Pacific.

Located just 90 minutes from Kota Kinabalu International Airport, Club Med Borneo offers an enchanting escape where ancient rainforests meet the sparkling blues of the South China Sea (PRNewsfoto/Club Med)

Located just 90 minutes from Kota Kinabalu International Airport, Club Med Borneo offers an enchanting escape where ancient rainforests meet the sparkling blues of the South China Sea. Inspired by Borneo's heritage, the resort's architecture welcomes guests into a magnificent timber pavilion influenced by the traditional Rumah Rungus longhouses, seamlessly integrating with the surrounding ecosystem.

Beyond its architecture, the resort offers a range of experiences and facilities, including 400 elegantly designed guest rooms, with 39 Exclusive Collection Suites offering enhanced privacy. The Mutiara Exclusive Collection provides a "resort within a resort" experience, featuring a private lounge, an exclusive swimming pool, and the Bayu Bar.

Guests can enjoy aquatic experiences from the Main Infinity Pool to the Splash Park, alongside diverse culinary offerings at The Alam, The Laut, and The Pasir. Families are catered to through Club Med's comprehensive Kids' Club, while evenings come alive at the Main Theatre. The resort also features four versatile meeting rooms and a Spa retreat set within the tranquil forest.

Nestled alongside a pristine mangrove reserve, the resort invites guests to connect with nature and explore Sabah's rich heritage through hands-on cultural experiences. Designed as a multi-generational sanctuary, Club Med Borneo blends culture, creativity, and comfort, offering a retreat where guests can discover the stories of Borneo.

Bookings for Club Med Borneo will officially open 23 March 2026, offering a first look at the effortless luxury and pristine nature that awaits. Secure your place in this exceptional paradise by visiting Club Med website or connecting with our dedicated travel specialists at [email protected]

Opening special: Guests staying from 16 November 2026 to 03 January 2027 will receive a complimentary upgrade to Deluxe rooms, automatically applied upon booking and subject to availability and terms and conditions.

Disclaimer: This media release is distributed in the Vietnam region; the booking terms and conditions may only apply to specific markets. Additionally, this release is available for pickup by other regional news channels, offering opportunities for broader coverage and increased visibility.

SOURCE Club Med