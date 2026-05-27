Club Med celebrates strong performance in 2025 and primed for 2026 expansion

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the global leader in premium all-inclusive holiday experiences, once again delivered strong performance in 2025 in an increasingly challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical environment. Consistent with the performance of the past two years, Club Med continues to deliver solid profitability and resilient growth with key global achievements including:

Club Med continues to deliver solid profitability and resilient growth with key global achievements in 2025, while accelerating its global expansion through a strategic pipeline of new flagship resorts and transformative renovations

Business Volume (BV): €2,222 million, +4% vs. 2024, operating margin up year‑on‑year

Average Daily Rate: €241, +5% vs. 2024

Welcomed over 1.4 million travellers worldwide

million travellers worldwide Average room occupancy rate: 75.8%, up +1.8 percentage points vs. 2024

BV growth +10% in mountain Resorts, +4% in sun Resorts, and +5% for Exclusive Collection

In the East, South Asia, and Pacific (ESAP), BV jumped 13% year-on-year, welcomed over 300,000 guests to 10 regional properties. This was fueled by an increase of 21% in Mountain portfolio spanning Japan, China, and the European Alps, and an impressive 20% rise for the Club Med 2 sailing yacht.

Bruno Courbet, Country Director of Club Med Thailand, Indonesia, India and New Markets, said "Travelers from Vietnam, Philippines, Brunei and other new markets in Southeast Asia are no longer just looking for leisure; they want active, social, and culturally rich experiences. As we expand our footprint in 2026 with new flagship openings like Borneo, we are ready to offer these emerging markets a more vibrant way to explore unique destinations."

As the global travel landscape continues to evolve, three key trends will shape ESAP travellers over the next 12 months are "Whycation," Sports Tourism, and Hushpitality - modern luxury redefined to sensory well-being and decision fatigue elimination.

Club Med is accelerating its global expansion through a strategic pipeline of new flagship resorts and transformative renovations:

Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari (July 2026): A unique dual-experience coastal resort introducing the brand's first-ever Surf School alongside a safari lodge

Club Med Borneo, Malaysia (November 2026): A 400-key rainforest property, Asia Pacific's first large-scale, BREEAM-certified beach resort

Club Med Koh Samui, Thailand (2028): Thailand's first Exclusive Collection beach resort, offering 200 meters of private beachfront

Club Med Tremblant, Canada (2028): A premium four-season alpine escape in North America

Club Med San Sicario, Italy (2028): A premium, bi-seasonal mountain haven with direct access to 400km of ski pistes

Club Med Musandam, Oman (2028): An exclusive 300-room property nestled amidst breathtaking fjords

Club Med Manado, Indonesia (2029): A premium gateway to pristine marine biodiversity in North Sulawesi

SOURCE Club Med