Club Med Expands Exclusive Collection Portfolio with a New Beachfront Resort in Koh Samui, Thailand in Partnership with Central Group Capital

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, a global leader in premium all-inclusive holidays, and Central Group Capital have signed a Hotel Management Agreement for a new resort in Koh Samui, Thailand.

This partnership introduces a highly anticipated Club Med Exclusive Collection resort, marking the third in the East and South Asia Pacific (ESAP) region. It will be Club Med's first Exclusive Collection resort in Thailand and its second property in the country, following Club Med Phuket, opened in 1985.

Inspired by Thai heritage and natural surroundings, the resort is scheduled to open in the second half of 2028, with booking details to be released closer to opening Bruno Courbet, Country Director for Thailand, Indonesia, India & New Markets

Located just 25-minute drive from Koh Samui Airport, the resort will offer a vibrant beachfront retreat celebrating the Thai island lifestyle. It joins Club Med's global network of over 60 Premium and Exclusive Collection resorts across 25 countries. The Exclusive Collection now represents 13% of global capacity, spanning 21 properties, including resorts, villas, chalets, and the Club Med 2 sailing yacht.

The project was officially unveiled at Club Med Kiroro Peak, Japan, in the presence of Stéphane Maquaire, President and CEO of Club Med, Rachael Harding, CEO ESAP, and Soravit Chairoj, Managing Partner and Co-Head of Central Group Capital.

"This exceptional beachfront property marks an exciting expansion of our portfolio," said Stéphane Maquaire. "It strengthens our leadership in premium all-inclusive travel while supporting sustainable destination growth and local communities."

Rachael Harding noted that the project reinforces Club Med's commitment to upscale, family-oriented experiences, supported by a strong international guest base and a comprehensive all-inclusive offering.

Bruno Courbet, Country Director for Thailand, Indonesia, India & New Markets, added: "As Koh Samui gains global attention, we see an opportunity to redefine 'New Luxury', combining boutique intimacy with a human-centric approach focused on freedom, cultural openness, and seamless experiences."

Central Group Capital launched its inaugural fund in April 2023 with THB 10 billion (approximately USD 300 million), the largest of its kind in Thailand. The fund targets high-potential hospitality investments to support tourism growth and deliver strong returns.

"We strongly believe in Thailand's global appeal, with Koh Samui among our top destinations," said Soravit Chairoj. "This redevelopment maximizes its prime beachfront and natural setting."

The 303-room resort will feature over 200 meters of private beach, diverse sports and leisure offerings, upgraded facilities, new dining concepts, and signature Club Med programs including Kids Club and Amazing Family. Inspired by Thai heritage and natural surroundings, the resort is scheduled to open in the second half of 2028, with booking details to be released closer to opening.

SOURCE Club Med