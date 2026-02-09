Club Med: The Art of Winter Escape, Redefined

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planning ahead for Winter 2027, Club Med, the pioneer of premium all-inclusive vacation, invites travellers to embrace the magic of the season. From powder-perfect slopes to balmy beaches, the winter season presents myriad travel opportunities where adventure, relaxation and reconnection unite under one global collection of experiences.

Planning ahead for Winter 2027, Club Med, the pioneer of premium all-inclusive vacation, invites travellers to embrace the magic of the season

In the Asia-Pacific region, winter offers snow-filled escapes across forests, slopes, and natural landscapes. In Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, Club Med Tomamu welcomes guests to a lively mountain resort surrounded by fresh trails and après-ski delights.

Meanwhile, Club Med Sahoro sits at the intersection of culture and adventure, blending Japanese heritage with serene relaxation. For family-friendly skiing or adult-only serenity, Club Med Kiroro Grand and Exclusive Collection Kiroro Peak extend the season until early May.

Across the sea, Club Med Changbaishan, set within a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, pairs snow-covered forests and rejuvenating hot springs with views of the mythical Heavenly Lake. Further west, Club Med Beidahu offers an intimate family retreat where panoramic winter landscapes promise a relaxed introduction to alpine life.

Renowned for the timeless peaks of the Alps, Europe's grand mountains offer a seamless blend of sport and indulgence. In Italy, Club Med Pragelato Sestriere returns refreshed within the famed Via Lattea. In Switzerland, Club Med Saint-Moritz Roi Soleil combines Engadin's charm with horse-drawn sleigh rides. Over in France, Club Med Alpe d'Huez shines under 300 days of sunshine, while Club Med Val d'Isère remains the jewel of the Alps, blending world-class slopes with spa serenity and gourmet artistry.

Winter in Americas reveals a different kind of escape Club Med Québec Charlevoix captivates guests where the Laurentian forest meets the St. Lawrence River, offering Nordic spas and locally inspired gastronomy. For those preferring the sea, the elegant sailing yacht Club Med 2 explores secluded coves from the Caribbean to the Mediterranean.

For those escaping the snow, Club Med Kani enchants with its Manta Exclusive Collection overwater villas, while Club Med Phuket delights families with its reimagined Family Oasis. The upcoming Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari will uniquely combine coastal escapes with wildlife exploration.

With Club Med's premium all-inclusive packages, every detail is taken care of, leaving you to simply live in the moment. Book your holiday now and enjoy unbeatable savings of up to 20% off for the ultimate winter getaway.

For more information and booking inquiries, please visit www.clubmed.asia or contact: [email protected].

Disclaimer: This media release is distributed in the Vietnam region; the booking terms and conditions may only apply to specific markets. Additionally, this release is available for pickup by other regional news channels, offering opportunities for broader coverage and increased visibility.

SOURCE Club Med