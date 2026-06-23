CMHK Achieves Comprehensive Network Upgrade

Completing 2G Service Cessation and Advancing to 5.5G Intelligent Communications

HONG KONG, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited ("CMHK") today announced, with the approval of the Communications Authority ("CA"), the official cessation of its second-generation mobile communications ("2G") service. This milestone marks CMHK as the first mobile network operator in Hong Kong to provide only 4G, 5G and 5.5G high-speed mobile communications services, underscoring the Company's continued commitment to building a more efficient, intelligent and future-ready mobile network in Hong Kong.

Driving the continuous advancement of network technology

CMHK remains committed to the advancement of network technology and continuous enhancement of its network infrastructure and service capabilities. Following the cessation of its 3G service in June 2025, the completion of 2G service cessation today marks another significant milestone in the Company's network evolution. Valuable spectrum resources and related technologies will be reallocated to the development of 5G and 5.5G networks, further enhancing network capacity, coverage efficiency and intelligent management. This will bring customers a faster, lower-latency and more stable mobile communications experience, while supporting the rapid development of AI applications, the IoT, industry digitalization and smart city innovation. It will also establish a solid foundation for the long-term development of Hong Kong's network infrastructure and information technology ecosystem.

AI Technology Empowers Network Upgrade

During this network upgrade, CMHK made full use of AI technologies to optimize the entire transition process. Through big data analytics and machine learning models, the Company accurately identified 2G users and engaged them through intelligent outbound calls, SMS messages and app reminders, achieving cumulative customer reach of more than 8 million touchpoints.

In addition, CMHK leveraged its self-developed AI-powered intelligent network to help teams rapidly identify terminal compatibility and potential service needs, significantly enhancing customer service and support efficiency. Together with real-time monitoring of network quality and user experience, overall network performance remained stable throughout the process, enabling a smooth technology transition with minimal impact on customers.

Caring Support and Social Responsibility

CMHK remains committed to balancing technology advancement with social responsibility, and has established a comprehensive customer support system to ensure a smooth transition. For elderly customers using legacy devices, the Company proactively provided one-on-one on-site and remote assistance, large-print user guides, dedicated hotlines and priority service channels at retail stores, ensuring a worry-free and seamless transition for customers. The Company also introduced dedicated subsidies to support customers in replacing legacy devices, and offered free replacement of next-generation USIM cards. In addition, written notifications were sent by registered mail, while terminal device subsidies have been extended to 31 December 2026, ensuring a seamless upgrade of customers' communications experience.

The completion of 2G service cessation marks the fulfilment of a historic mission in the development of mobile communications. It also marks Hong Kong's mobile network entering a new stage of greater efficiency, intelligence and innovation. Looking ahead, CMHK will continue to focus on the core development of 5.5G, while further investing in innovative technology research and development, AI-powered network intelligence and smart city infrastructure. The Company will continue to empower the digital transformation of industries and support Hong Kong in developing into an international innovation and technology hub with global influence.

About China Mobile Hong Kong Limited

China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited ("CMHK") is the wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited (HKEx: 941), which is listed on the Fortune Global 500. CMHK was incepted in January 1997 and was the first mobile network operator to launch PCS services in Hong Kong.

As the world's leading mobile network brand with the largest customer base*, The Company offers innovative and comprehensive 5G communications services, including voice, data, IDD and international roaming. The Company is committed to the development of 5G with new technologies such as artificial intelligence, internet of things, cloud computing and big data, integrating 5G applications in different industries, promoting the construction and development of smart city groups in Greater Bay Area.

* China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited. As of 31 December 2025, China Mobile Limited had the largest number of mobile network subscribers in the world.

SOURCE China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited