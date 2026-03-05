Co-Driving Systematic Growth in Thailand, Shaping the Asia-Pacific Future | 2026 GAC Thailand Dealer Conference Convenes in Bangkok

GUANGZHOU, China, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 26th, the GAC Thailand Dealer Conference was grandly held in Bangkok. Wang Shunsheng, Vice President of GAC INTERNATIONAL and President of the Asia-Pacific Regional Center, Wang Haoyong, General Manager of GAC INTERNATIONAL Thailand Sales Company, Liu Qingxin, Deputy General Manager of GAC INTERNATIONAL Thailand Sales Company, the GAC Thailand team, and dealer investors from across Thailand gathered together to review the key achievements of 2025, clarify the development direction of the Asia-Pacific and Thailand markets in the next phase around the "ONE GAC 2.0" strategic framework, and jointly embark on a new stage of growth driven by systematic capabilities.

In the conference, Wang Shunsheng stated that since the launch of the "ONE GAC 2.0" global strategy, the Asia-Pacific region has become one of the core regions for the development of new energy vehicles. Currently, GAC's Asia-Pacific business covers 19 countries and regions, with more than 200 sales and service outlets; among them, the Thailand market has delivered outstanding performance, steadily ranking among the top three in the new energy market. He emphasized that Thailand is not only an important sales market for GAC in the Asia-Pacific, but also a benchmark market with exemplary significance.

Looking forward to the next phase of development, Wang Shunsheng proposed the 2026 action plan focusing on the "five major system upgrades" of products, channels, intelligent manufacturing, energy ecology, and talent teams.

Following the "ONE GAC 2.0" global strategy, Wang Haoyong, General Manager of GAC INTERNATIONAL Thailand Sales Company, elaborated on GAC Thailand's future layout of systematic competitiveness. Faced with the industry entering the era of "system competition" and the trend of competition shifting to comprehensive contests, he stated that GAC Thailand has formulated a clear operational path, focusing resources on building long-term and sustainable systematic capabilities. By succeeding across three critical dimensions — system capability, long-term resilience, and trust-building — GAC will further consolidate its leading position in Thailand's new energy vehicle market.

Looking ahead, GAC will continue to increase long-term investment in key areas, making resources and decisions closer to the market frontline and more responsive to partners' needs; at the same time, centering on diverse travel scenarios, co-build an open and win-win business ecosystem, enhance system resilience and growth momentum, and work hand in hand with Thai partners towards a more dynamic and sustainable future.

SOURCE GAC