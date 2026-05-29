Coda Receives Major Payment Institution Licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore

SINGAPORE, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coda, a global leader in digital content monetization and distribution, today announced that its Singapore entity, Coda Payments Pte. Ltd., has received approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore MAS for its Major Payment Institution MPI Licence.

The approval follows the company's earlier In-Principle Approval IPA and represents a significant milestone in the company's journey as a trusted Singapore-headquartered fintech. The MPI licence authorizes Coda to continue providing merchant acquisition, domestic money transfers, and cross-border money transfers under Singapore's Payment Services Act.

"Securing a Major Payment Institution licence in Singapore has been a long-standing ambition for Coda and an important step in our evolution as a global payments business," said Shane Happach, Chief Executive Officer of Coda. "Coda is headquartered in Singapore and has grown from strength to strength here over the past decade. Singapore will continue to play a central role in our growth, governance, and long-term strategy. We remain committed to maintaining strong standards of compliance, security, and operational resilience as we support partners and customers across the markets we serve. As digital commerce becomes increasingly global and interconnected, Singapore's regulatory clarity and forward-looking approach continue to make it an exceptional place to build and scale a trusted payments business."

Coda's monetization and distribution solutions are trusted by more than 300 of the world's leading publishers, including Activision, Electronic Arts, HoYoverse, and Moonton. The company powers safe and seamless payments for millions of consumers worldwide, purchasing digital content and services, supporting more than 400 payment methods across over 70 markets.

With the MPI licence, Coda Payments Pte. Ltd., will continue to high standards of governance, regulatory compliance, risk management, and security as it supports digital commerce for partners and consumers globally from Singapore.

About Coda

Coda is a global leader in digital content monetization and distribution. We're trusted by 300+ publishers, including Activision, Electronic Arts, and Riot Games, to grow their audiences and revenue worldwide. Our out-of-app solutions include Custom Commerce, a fully customizable web store; Codapay, which enables seamless direct payments through a single API integration on publishers' websites; Codashop, the go-to marketplace for millions of gamers to purchase in-game content; and Distribution, which extends content reach through a network of trusted commerce partners. Founded in 2011, Coda is headquartered in Singapore with a team of 550+ Codans around the globe. Coda recently acquired Recharge, Europe's leading prepaid payments platform. Coda is backed by Apis Partners, Insight Partners, and Smash Capital, and has been named an APAC High Growth Company (2023) by Financial Times, one of Granite Asia's NextGenTech 30 (2024), a payments leader on Fortune's Fintech Innovation Asia list (2024), and listed among The Straits Times Fastest Growing Fintechs (2024).

For more on Coda, visit coda.co.

SOURCE Coda