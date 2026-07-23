Cohesity Appoints Peter Hanna as Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific and Japan

SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohesity, the leader in AI data security, today announced the appointment of Peter Hanna as Vice President of Sales and General Manager, Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). Based in Hong Kong, Hanna will be responsible for driving Cohesity's overall sales strategy, technical sales execution, channel operations, and growth initiatives across APJ, spanning Australia and New Zealand, Singapore and ASEAN, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Hanna will officially take up the role on Aug 1, 2026.

Peter Hanna, Vice President of Sales and General Manager, Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ)

Hanna's appointment follows nearly three years leading Cohesity's Partner and Alliances Sales organization in APJ. In his new role, he will continue to report to Mark Nutt, Senior Vice President and General Manager, International, Cohesity. Hanna assumes this expanded leadership position during a period of significant growth across APJ and the broader international organization, and the creation of this position reflects the growing strategic importance of the region for Cohesity.

"APJ is a strategically vital geography for Cohesity and represents tremendous growth potential, which we are investing in heavily in terms of headcount, enablement and technical innovation. Peter's proven ability to bring together partners, technical teams, and sales excellence across the diverse markets and business cultures of the region means he is perfectly positioned to deliver the best possible business resilience solutions to our customers," said Mark Nutt, Senior Vice President and General Manager, International, Cohesity. "His direct engagement with many of our largest customers across the region will be invaluable as we continue to expand our customer base, and the entire APJ team will benefit greatly from his leadership and collaborative approach."

Hanna brings more than two decades of sales and go-to-market leadership experience in security solutions across Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and Greater China, with a consistent track record of driving revenue growth, building high-performing teams, and deepening customer engagement. Prior to joining Cohesity, he held regional leadership positions at VMware and Dell EMC, where he was recognized for building trusted, long-term relationships with customers and partners across the region.

"I am honoured to have the opportunity to bring together Cohesity's sales, technical sales, and channel teams across APJ at such a pivotal moment - not only for our customers and partners, but for the entire data security industry," said Hanna. "Across the region, organizations are under increasing pressure to secure, manage, and unlock the value of their data and as AI adoption accelerates and cyber threats continue to evolve, we are increasing the size and capability of our teams to even better support them in that journey. Cohesity is uniquely positioned to deliver true business resilience through our unified, AI security platform. I look forward to working with our regional and global teams to expand our customer base and help more organizations recover with confidence and speed."

About Cohesity

Cohesity protects, secures, and provides insights into the world's data. As the leader in AI-powered data security, Cohesity helps organizations strengthen resilience, accelerate recovery, and reduce IT costs. With Zero Trust security and advanced AI/ML, Cohesity Data Cloud is trusted by customers in more than 140 countries, including two-thirds of the Global 500. Cohesity is also backed by industry leaders such as NVIDIA, Amazon, Google, IBM, Cisco, and HPE.

Cohesity is certified as a Great Place to Work in multiple countries. Follow Cohesity on LinkedIn and visit www.cohesity.com to learn more.

SOURCE Cohesity