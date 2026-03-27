COINPAYMENTS accelerates APAC expansion with OSL Group partnership

HONG KONG, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COINPAYMENTS, a global leader in cryptocurrency payment processing, today announces a partnership with OSL Group (863.HK), Asia's leading stablecoin trading and payment platform, as part of its strategic expansion in the region.

The partnership, announced ahead of the Japan Grand Prix this weekend, will provide COINPAYMENTS with access to OSL Group's existing local payment rails and fiat off ramping capabilities, enabling it to offer its secure, compliant and seamless digital payment solutions to businesses across the region.

Partnering with a premier, public company underscores COINPAYMENTS' commitment to regulatory excellence and institutional-grade service standards. By aligning with an established regional leader, COINPAYMENTS significantly accelerates its strategic growth objectives across Asia, tapping into OSL Group's deep-rooted expertise and local market credibility.

"Partnering with OSL Group marks a pivotal milestone in our global expansion strategy," said Ali Rafi, Group CEO of COINPAYMENTS, who will be meeting with APAC-based partners and customers at the Suzuka Circuit during the Japan F1 Grand Prix this weekend. "By combining our industry-leading payment gateway with OSL's regulated infrastructure, we are bridging the gap between digital assets and traditional commerce in one of the world's most dynamic financial hubs. We are excited to empower businesses across Asia to embrace the future of finance with the speed and confidence that the COINPAYMENTS brand is known for."

As the demand for digital asset payment methods experiences an unprecedented boom across Asia, the partnership positions COINPAYMENTS for an exceptional year ahead, providing the scale and compliant infrastructure necessary to lead the next wave of digital commerce innovation in the region. It comes following the appointment of Alexander von Kaldenberg as Head of Strategic Partnerships for Asia, a further signal of COINPAYMENTS' commitment to the market.

Alexander von Kaldenberg, Head of Strategic Partnerships Asia at COINPAYMENTS, said: "Asia is at the forefront of the digital asset revolution and our partnership with OSL Group allows us to meet this surging demand head-on. By leveraging OSL's local, robust payment rails, we are removing the friction points for merchants looking to adopt crypto payments. This isn't just about expansion; it's about providing local businesses with the institutional-grade tools they need to thrive in a digital-first economy."

The partnership builds on COINPAYMENTS' longstanding relationship with Banxa, the global Web3 payment infrastructure provider, which was acquired by OSL Group in January 2026.

Eugene Cheung, Chief Commercial Officer of OSL Group, said "We are delighted to partner with COINPAYMENTS, a move that directly supports our commitment to enhancing global ease of access and seamless money movement. This collaboration highlights the strategic synergy following OSL's acquisition of Banxa, and reinforces our commitment to closing the gap between global digital commerce and institutional grade financial services. We look forward to working alongside COINPAYMENTS as it enters a new phase of growth and innovation."

About COINPAYMENTS

COINPAYMENTS is the global cryptocurrency payment gateway powering the future of digital commerce, enabling merchants to accept and settle digital assets globally to unlock growth and serve a new generation of consumers. Founded in 2013, the company has processed over $50 billion in crypto transactions, serving more than 250,000 merchants. COINPAYMENTS is a proud partner of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, bringing together two brands centred around trust, innovation, speed and high-performance.

Contact: [email protected]

About OSL Group

OSL Group (HKEX: 863) is Asia's leading stablecoin trading and payment platform that strives to provide compliant and efficient digital financial infrastructure services globally, empowering enterprises, financial institutions and individuals to seamlessly exchange, pay, trade, and settle between fiat and digital currencies. Grounded in the core values of Open, Secure, and Licensed, it is committed to building a more efficient ecosystem that connects global markets and enables instant, seamless and compliant value movement worldwide.

SOURCE OSL