Collinson International partners with Cathay Life to support travellers with airport lounge access during flight disruptions

SmartDelay™, a flight disruption solution available through Collinson International, provides eligible Cathay Life policyholders in Taiwan complimentary access to over 1,800 airport lounges and travel experiences worldwide when flights are delayed or cancelled.

TAIPEI, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collinson International, a global leader in the provision of airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement solutions, and owner and operator of Priority Pass, today announced a strategic partnership with leading insurance provider Cathay Life. Through SmartDelay™, a flight disruption solution available through Collinson International, eligible customers in Taiwan will receive complimentary access to a global network of over 1,800 airport lounges and travel experiences in the event of flight delays or cancellations.

Under the partnership, Cathay Life policyholders in Taiwan who purchase overseas travel insurance online with premiums of NT$1,000 or more can enjoy the SmartDelay benefit for up to two flights on a round trip. Eligible policyholders will be provided with an activation code, which they can use to pre-register their flights at least 24 hours before the scheduled departure time. No additional enrolment or claim forms are required.

For flight cancellations or delays by over 60 minutes, eligible policyholders will immediately receive a digital access voucher to access an airport lounge or travel experience (including spa, sleep pods, dining). Each digital voucher is valid for a single use within three months, allowing customers to redeem the benefit on a future journey. It also provides access for up to three companions to participating airport lounges or travel experiences.

This collaboration comes at a time when flight disruptions are increasingly prevalent as travel continues to experience strong growth. Recent flight disruption statistics revealed that close to 40,000 travellers in Taiwan were affected by flight cancellations or delays exceeding one hour during the first half of 2026[1], with nearly 60% experiencing delays between one and two hours. With many travellers remaining at the airport during these disruptions, access to airport lounges and other premium services has become increasingly valuable. According to Collinson International's Tomorrow's Journey: Smarter, Faster, Connected report, 80% of travellers in APAC have visited an airport lounge at least once.

"As global airspace constraints and rising passenger volumes continue to put pressure on the aviation sector, travellers are placing greater value on solutions that support them through moments of disruption," said Ian Lee, Managing Director for North Asia at Collinson International. "Through our partnership with Cathay Life, we are delighted to offer SmartDelay to their eligible policyholders, providing greater peace of mind in the event of a flight delay or cancellation."

"Our priority is to equip policyholders with comprehensive, modern protection that goes beyond traditional insurance coverage," said Lin Chao-ting, President at Cathay Life. "Given the current complexities facing global air travel, we recognise that flight disruptions have become a growing source of uncertainty for travellers. Through our collaboration with Collinson International, our customers can access a robust portfolio of airport lounges and travel experiences worldwide. This enables us to deliver comfort, convenience and reassurance when it matters most."

For more information on eligible Cathay Life insurance plans, please click https://cathaylife.tw/LLYqKml

[1] Cirium, 1 January 2026 – 30 June 2026

Note to Editors

Customers that spend NT$1,000 or more on online travel insurance will receive an activation code, enabling them to pre-register up to two flights 24 hours before the scheduled departure time, to qualify for the SmartDelay benefit.

In the event of a qualifying flight delay or cancellation, SmartDelay will immediately send eligible travellers an email with their complimentary airport lounge access voucher.

A flight is defined as a single scheduled airline flight under a single flight number.

This benefit will not be provided if the reported delay does not meet the qualifying delay requirement of at least 60 minutes or a flight cancellation.

Delays and cancellations must be officially announced by the airline as outlined and reported to SmartDelay's appointed flight status data service provider, FlightStats.

About Collinson International

Collinson International is the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence.

We work with the world's leading payment networks, over 1,400 banks, 90 airlines and 20 hotel groups worldwide. We deliver market-leading airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement, and insurance solutions for over 400 million end consumers.

Collinson International is the operator of Priority Pass, the world's original and leading airport experiences programme. Travellers can access a network of over 1,900 lounges and travel experiences, including dining, retail, sleep and spa, in 865 airports in 146 countries, helping to elevate the journey into something special.

Collinson International's flight disruption assistance product, SmartDelay, gives airline passengers, who have registered their flight, access to an airport lounge or alternative benefit in case of a flight delay or cancellation.

About Cathay Life

Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd. was founded in 1962. As Taiwan's most trusted financial insurance brand, we continue to transform insurance services through innovation by integrating online, offline, and omnichannel resources. Guided by the spirit of "BETTER TOGETHER," we strive to become a leading financial institution in the Asia-Pacific region while safeguarding the well-being of every household.

SOURCE Collinson International