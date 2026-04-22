COMAU SHOWCASES AUTOMATION SOLUTIONS FOR SOUTHEAST ASIA'S COMMERCIAL VEHICLE INDUSTRY AT GIICOMVEC 2026

SHANGHAI, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comau participated in the Indonesia International Commercial Vehicle Expo (GIICOMVEC 2026), held in Jakarta, where it engaged with local OEMs and supply chain partners on manufacturing upgrades and the application of automation technologies. During the event, Comau presented its capabilities in body-in-white automation, flexible production systems for multi-model manufacturing, and digital manufacturing solutions, drawing on its experience in managing complex automotive production environments.

Through its participation at GIICOMVEC 2026, Comau further expanded its engagement with the Southeast Asian market. Leveraging its global project experience and strong presence in China, Comau supports complex, high-volume automotive production for both domestic and international OEMs, and combines this experience with local insights to address evolving regional manufacturing requirements.

GIICOMVEC 2026 featured 14 leading commercial vehicle brands from multiple regions, showcasing developments in light commercial vehicles, heavy-duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. As demand continues to grow and industrial modernization accelerates, Indonesia is becoming an increasingly important production base and end market for commercial vehicles in Southeast Asia. At the same time, the expanding presence of Chinese automakers is contributing to a more competitive landscape and a shifting supplier ecosystem.

In this context, manufacturers are managing broader product portfolios and short production cycles. As a result, greater emphasis is being placed on automation solutions that enable efficient multi-model production, improve consistency in body-in-white manufacturing, and support the adoption of digital production management systems.

At the policy level, initiatives such as Making Indonesia 4.0 and the national push toward vehicle electrification are reinforcing the transition toward efficient and sustainable manufacturing. Comau's proven track record in e-Mobility and battery assembly solutions further aligns with these developments, creating new opportunities to add value across the entire commercial vehicle value chain in Southeast Asia.

SOURCE Comau