Comfee Rolls Out Home Makeover Campaign and Aircon Song Challenge for Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For Malaysians, especially the younger generation, home isn't just where you live — It's where you scroll, create, and unwind after a long, humid day. Tapping into that lifestyle, Comfee, the trendy home appliance brand designed for young living, has launched two exciting campaigns across Malaysia this June: the Home Makeover Campaign, featuring local lifestyle creators reimagining the homes of style-savvy Malaysians, and the Aircon Song Challenge, a music-driven campaign that turns cooling comfort into a social media moment. Both campaigns invite fans to participate through simple and fun activities on Comfee's official channels. (full entry details available on @comfee.malaysia).

Show Your Gusto, Win A Makeover Sing or Dance, Win a Comfee Aircon

A Refresh Makeover is Waiting For You

To bring its promise of "smart comfort for young living" to life, Comfee has partnered with two popular Malaysian home and lifestyle creators — munforsoly and Syamimia — to give lucky followers a stylish room makeover inspired by the Comfee lifestyle. Lucky winners were selected from fan entries on Comfee's official TikTok and Facebook channels, where followers shared why their home deserved an upgrade for a chance to be styled by the duo.

Running from 23 May to 25 June, the campaign invited fans across Kuala Lumpur and Seremban to enter via Comfee's official TikTok and Facebook channels. Joining is simple: take a fun photo with your Comfee Gusto or Gusto Pro air conditioner—a selfie, a heart gesture, a thumbs-up, or any pose that captures your vibe—then post it in the comments section of the campaign post with the hashtag #ComfeeMakeoverMY and share why your home deserves a refresh. The two most-liked entries on TikTok and Facebook will win a personalised makeover led by Syamimia and munforsoly, who will transform the winners' spaces with their signature creative touch. Winners will be announced on 9th July across Comfee's official channels.

Melody of Comfee: Sing or Dance, Win Comfee New Aircon

Running alongside the makeovers is the Comfee Aircon Song Challenge — built around the brand's official aircon anthem, a short, catchy, upbeat pop track that packages Comfee Aircon's three core promises into one earworm hook: cool, smart, and fresh.

To join, fans simply sing or dance to the Comfee Aircon Song and post their videos on TikTok with #ComfeeAirconSong, tagging @comfee.malaysia. The entry with the most likes takes home a brand-new Comfee Gusto Pro Inverter Air Conditioner — the same model featured in the creators' makeover selections — equipped with a 5-Star Energy Rating for everyday efficiency, the new Fresh Mode that releases ions to sterilize and freshen the air, and Smart Control helps you handle coolness and energy consumption just on your phone. The winner will be announced on Comfee's official channels on 7th July.

Your Turn, Join the Fun

Loved the makeovers? Enjoyed the song? Now it's your turn. Head over to @comfee.malaysia on TikTok or Facebook and join the campaign before the deadlines — a few seconds of your day could land a makeover for your home or a brand-new Comfee air conditioner for a cooler season ahead.

For those ready to bring home the same comfort chosen by the creators, the new Comfee Gusto Pro Inverter Air Conditioner is now available on Comfee's official online stores!

Follow @comfee.malaysia and shop the Payday Sale before the deals are gone.

SOURCE Comfee