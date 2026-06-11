Compass Offices Officially Opens New Flexible Workspace at Silvercord Tower 1 in Tsim Sha Tsui

A premium expansion delivering hospitality-led workspaces, a connected business community, and smart meeting technology to Kowloon's commercial core.

HONG KONG, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Offices, Hong Kong's leading flexible workspace provider, has officially opened its highly anticipated business center at Silvercord Tower 1 on Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui. Setting a new benchmark for how premium real estate and hospitality-led corporate service interconnect, this launch marks one of several strategic expansions planned to nurture long-term corporate growth across Hong Kong this year. The company is prepared to open several new centers in key business districts throughout 2026, including the upcoming Central opening at 9 Queen's Road Central in July.

A look inside the new Compass Offices workspace at Silvercord Tower 1, showcasing its versatile blend of collaborative breakout areas, professional meeting rooms, and contemporary lounge spaces designed for modern businesses.

Located on Canton Road in the heart of one of the world's busiest commercial and retail hubs, the new center is a five-minute sheltered walk from MTR Exit A1, with seamless access to the High-Speed Rail and China Ferry Terminal — offering exceptional convenience for internationally oriented teams. The opening also deepens Compass Offices' commitment to Tsim Sha Tsui, where the company already operates a center at the neighbouring Silvercord Tower 2.

"Tsim Sha Tsui is one of Hong Kong's most dynamic business and retail districts, and our new center at Silvercord Tower 1 gives clients a premium base with the connectivity and energy this location is known for," said Andrew Chung, Chairman of Compass Offices. "It reflects what we set out to do every day — create a great place to work, built around hospitality, flexibility, and the people who use our spaces."

A Harmonious Blend of Warmth and Corporate Sophistication

Reflecting a deeply human-centric philosophy, the new facility welcomes clients with a reception lobby that sets a refined, hospitality-led tone designed to ensure that the workplace remains an inspiring atmosphere where teams can truly thrive. The space balances a contemporary aesthetic with warm accents, featuring a custom-tiled, curved service desk and cozy lounge seating. Moving past the lobby, the center boasts an expansive, open-plan communal hub designed to encourage connection and collaboration. Rather than simply providing functional square footage, this shared space features a long, elegant island counter adorned with integrated greenery, a fully equipped pantry with premium appliances, and comfortable breakout seating perfect for teams to network, recharge, and find inspiration.

Scalable Workspaces for 1 to 25+ People

The center's layout prioritizes client well-being, operational efficiency, and the unique needs of each organization. The workspace corridors, highlighted by clean lines and frosted glass partitions, offer an optimal balance of natural light and acoustic privacy to ensure a supportive, focused, and secure work environment.

The flexible, ready-to-use office layouts cater seamlessly to a diverse range of business sizes, allowing teams to scale with ease while enjoying a curated selection of exclusive client perks:

Private Offices (1 to 5 people): Intimate, fully furnished suites that ensure absolute focus.

Intimate, fully furnished suites that ensure absolute focus. Team Rooms (6 to 24 people): Collaborative environments configured to boost team synergy and morale.

Collaborative environments configured to boost team synergy and morale. Enterprise Suites (25+ people): Scalable, tailored configurations engineered for multinational branches and firms needing the space to scale.

Individual office suites feature panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Tsim Sha Tsui's dynamic cityscape, minimalist ergonomic furniture, and indoor plants that prioritize the daily comfort, health, and productivity of every member.

High-End Meeting Rooms with Interactive Technology

A key highlight of the Silvercord Tower 1 center is its premium meeting and versatile event spaces, engineered to facilitate seamless corporate connection. The flagship boardroom combines rich wood paneling with refined lighting to create an elite presentation environment that remains warm and inviting for high-level discussions. Backed by professional on-site corporate event-organizing services, these facilities are optimized for important meetings and professional networking.

The room is anchored by a state-of-the-art Interactive TV system, which features:

Built-in High-Definition Camera: Delivering crisp, flawless video conferencing for hybrid global pitches and remote collaboration.

Delivering crisp, flawless video conferencing for hybrid global pitches and remote collaboration. Digital Touch Screen & Interactive Whiteboard: Allowing presenters to sketch, annotate documents, and collaborate digitally in real-time.

About Compass Offices

Compass Offices provides professional, efficient, and flexible workspaces tailored to support growth at every stage. Our ready-to-use serviced offices and flexible lease terms empower startups, SMEs, and multinational teams to scale with ease. With prime locations across major APAC business districts, we deliver productivity-driven environments, curated events programs, and a broad range of client perks, designed to keep companies agile in a fast-changing landscape. Founded in 2009, we are dedicated to creating inspiring workspaces where your business can thrive.

CONTACT:

Compass Offices

[email protected]

SOURCE Compass Offices