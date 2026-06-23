Compass Offices Opens New Workspace at 9 Queen's Road Central This July

The welcoming new Central space is part of a series of new locations opening across Hong Kong in 2026.

HONG KONG, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Offices, Hong Kong's leading flexible workspace provider, will open its newest business center at 9 Queen's Road Central (9 QRC) this July. Located on the 10th floor, the space is designed to meet the growing need for flexible, high-quality offices among Central's financial, legal, and professional firms. This opening follows the recent launch of Silvercord Tower 1 in Tsim Sha Tsui, marking another step in a busy year of new locations for Compass Offices in 2026.

A Prime Central Address with Great Connectivity

Located right in the heart of the business district, 9 QRC serves as an ideal home base for companies that value convenience and accessibility. The center sits next to major financial institutions and premier shopping landmarks like The Landmark.

For teams working with both local and global markets, commuting is simple:

The building connects directly to the Central Elevated Walkway system .

. It is just a two-minute walk from Central MTR Exit K .

. It sits a convenient five-minute walk from the Hong Kong Airport Express station, making business travel straightforward and easy.

Hospitality That Puts People First

Compass Offices focuses on a welcoming, hospitality-driven approach that goes well beyond providing standard desks and chairs. The goal is to create a supportive environment where people feel comfortable and can focus on doing their best work.

To help businesses grow their networks and host clients easily, the center combines high-spec boardrooms with versatile event spaces, all supported by a professional on-site team. Instead of just being an open room, these event spaces act as a natural extension of a company's own office. Renting large internal spaces can be costly, so businesses can use these shared areas to run client gatherings, workshops, or team events without the added overhead.

Compass also runs regular community event programs that help members naturally connect with industry peers, build B2B collaborations, and enjoy a variety of exclusive client perks and lifestyle privileges.

Supporting Business Growth and Flexibility

"Our growth in Hong Kong this year is focused on giving businesses high-quality, practical workspaces in the locations they need most," says Andrew Chung, Chairman of Compass Offices. "In a fast-moving market, having a prestigious Central address alongside the flexibility to scale your space up or down instantly is a huge advantage. This new center gives our clients the right workspace and a positive environment to grow comfortably."

The opening of the 9 QRC center offers a modern alternative to traditional, stiff office leases in Central. The workspace is fully ready for hybrid and agile ways of working, offering move-in-ready office suites that allow asset managers, international branches, and corporate teams to establish a prominent presence immediately.

The combination of flexible offices, shared communal hubs, and regular event programming creates a lively professional community where people can collaborate and build connections. With future-ready facilities and a friendly on-site team, Compass Offices makes it simple for companies to stay flexible while keeping team morale and productivity high.

About Compass Offices

Compass Offices provides professional, efficient, and flexible workspaces tailored to support growth at every stage. Our ready-to-use serviced offices and flexible terms empower startups, SMEs, and multinational teams to scale with ease. With prime locations across major APAC business districts, we deliver productivity-driven environments, curated events programs, and a broad range of client perks, designed to keep companies agile in a fast-changing landscape. Founded in 2009, we are dedicated to creating inspiring workspaces where your business can thrive.

SOURCE Compass Offices