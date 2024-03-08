Confirmation of the path to greater sustainability: TÜV Rheinland distinguished

COLOGNE, Germany, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland achieved platinum status for the first time this past year from EcoVadis, the world's leading provider of sustainability ratings, achieving 79 of 100 possible points. This puts TÜV Rheinland among the top 1 percent of the companies assessed. "We have set ourselves the goal of making the world a safer and more sustainable place. The platinum medal confirms that we are on the right track with our sustainability strategy," says Dr. Michael Fübi, Chairman of the Executive Board of TÜV Rheinland AG.

EcoVadis rates company performance in the four areas of Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. The rating is one of the most distinguished assessments of companies' sustainability performance worldwide. "On the one hand, we have maintained our high score in the Environment segment. On the other hand, we have improved significantly in the area of Sustainable Procurement in particular and also increased our scores for Labor & Human Rights as well as Ethics," says Katharina Riese, Head of Corporate Sustainability. Among other things, TÜV Rheinland has introduced new processes for human rights and environmental due diligence including a risk analysis of suppliers, for example.

TÜV Rheinland has been rated since 2019, achieving silver status in 2020, gold status in the following two years and now platinum. Michael Fübi: "Our success is also an expression of our willingness to continuously develop and learn."

In addition to the goal of positioning itself as a sustainable company, TÜV Rheinland supports companies with its numerous services in shaping their own path to sustainability or driving sustainable development in the world with their products. The testing service provider focuses on the topics of sustainable energy, infrastructure, mobility, consumption, the workplace and corporate governance. TÜV Rheinland has outstanding expertise in emission measurement, green hydrogen and the implementation of occupational safety measures among other things.

Sustainability is a global issue for TÜV Rheinland, for which it seeks exchange and dialogue with relevant stakeholders in order to jointly shape the way forward. The company has been a member of the UN Global Compact, the world's largest and most important initiative for sustainable and responsible business practices, since 2006.

Thanks in part to its measures for greater sustainability, TÜV Rheinland also received the "VBG_NEXT" prevention award for its online concept to support mental health and has repeatedly been named "Top Employer", most recently in 2023. The company scored particularly well in the "Unite" category. Components of this category include meaningfulness of work, corporate values, diversity and inclusion, as well as sustainability.

TÜV Rheinland presents further information on the company's commitment and service portfolio on sustainable energy, infrastructure, mobility, consumption, the workplace and corporate governance at www.tuv.com/landingpage/en/sustainability.

SOURCE TUV Rheinland Greater China