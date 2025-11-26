BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At its Global Partners Conference, BAIC Foton Motor Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "BAIC Foton") presented TÜV Rheinland Greater China (hereinafter "TÜV Rheinland"), the international independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification organization, with the "Premier Business Support Award." The award recognizes TÜV Rheinland's comprehensive support and outstanding contributions as a long-term strategic partner over the past 20 years—particularly in global market expansion, product quality enhancement, and technological innovation.

TÜV Rheinland Receives “Premier Business Support Award” from BAIC Foton, Celebrating 20 Years of Strategic Global Partnership

As one of BAIC Foton's most trusted partners, TÜV Rheinland has worked with the company for two decades. From EU Whole Vehicle Type Approval (WVTA), automotive component certification, and global market access for wireless and electronic products, TÜV Rheinland has supported BAIC Foton in overcoming technical barriers across diverse markets, meeting evolving regulatory requirements, and accelerating its global footprint. In addition, TÜV Rheinland provides regulatory analysis and interpretation component testing and validation, management system audits and certification, and functional safety services for electronic and electrical systems—laying a solid foundation for BAIC Foton's development of globally competitive products.

A BAIC Foton representative commented, "BAIC Foton and TÜV Rheinland have built mutual trust and grown together on the road to globalization for the past 20 years. From technical compliance for export products to the continuous advancement of our quality systems, TÜV Rheinland has consistently delivered strong technical support through its professional and efficient services. This trust has become a key driving force in our international development. Looking ahead, we look forward to deepening our cooperation, responding to industry changes with even closer collaboration, and jointly advancing the implementation of our global strategy."

Yuxin Huang, Senior Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Greater China Mobility, stated, "We are honored to be the only testing and certification organization invited to this year's BAIC Foton Global Partners Conference and to receive the 'Premier Business Support Award.' This recognition not only affirms the value TÜV Rheinland has delivered, but also reflects the alignment between our shared commitment to safeguarding safety and pursuing excellence over the past two decades. TÜV Rheinland will continue to support BAIC Foton in the areas of new energy and intelligent connected vehicles, enhancing its global competitiveness and accelerating the realization of its international strategy."

Earlier, Thomas Quernheim, Global Senior Vice President, Engineering & Type Approval, TÜV Rheinland Mobility, visited BAIC Foton's Beijing headquarters. During the visit, both parties reviewed their 20-year cooperation journey and held in-depth discussions on key achievements in areas such as EU certification, multi-market access, vehicle and component testing, and global quality management improvements. Moving forward, the two sides will continue to promote high-quality development in the global commercial vehicle sector, deepen cooperation in product safety and sustainable development, and jointly deliver better commercial vehicle solutions to global customers.

Looking ahead, and in response to industry trends in electrification, intelligent transformation, and green, low-carbon transformation, TÜV Rheinland and BAIC Foton will strengthen cooperation across four strategic dimensions: technology upgrading, quality foundation building, market expansion, and brand synergy—jointly exploring new pathways in the global automotive market and contributing to the high-quality development of the industry.

SOURCE TUV Rheinland Greater China