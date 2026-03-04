GUANGZHOU, China, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- News report from South.

The Guangdong delegation is on the way to deliberate on key national priorities, with the ongoing 2026 APEC "China Year" emerging as a closely watched topic.

Speed Speed

The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is scheduled for November 18 to 19, 2026, in Shenzhen, alongside the APEC CEO Summit and the Joint Ministerial Meeting of Foreign and Trade Ministers. Approximately 300 events will be held across Chinese cities throughout the APEC China Year.

South spoke to various Consuls General based in Guangzhou from APEC economies. They shared their perspectives on the significance of APEC 2026 in Shenzhen, emphasizing how Guangdong—as a global hub for technology, innovation, and trade—exemplifies the spirit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.

They also extended warm invitations to global partners to join this grand occasion, expressing confidence that the APEC China Year will further drive economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

SOURCE South