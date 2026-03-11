GBA marks a decade in China's Government Work Report, economic growth tops 60%

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) was included in the draft outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development, as well as in China's Government Work Report.

The development of the GBA has been featured in China's Five-Year Plan for three consecutive periods and written into the Government Work Report for ten consecutive years.

In 2016, China's 13th Five-Year Plan initiated the goal of "promoting the construction of the GBA and major cross-provincial cooperation platforms."

Statistics show that the GBA's economy has expanded by 60% between 2016 and 2025.

In just one decade, the GBA—occupying less than 0.6% of China's land—has grown into an economic powerhouse, contributing one-ninth of the nation's GDP.

From landmark infrastructure and policy breakthroughs to cross-border collaboration and people-to-people bonds, this is the story of a vision realized and a future unfolding. Click on this video to recap these memorable 10 years.

