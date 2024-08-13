Conversation with music. Thousands of users' wishes ignited the 17sing ninth anniversary celebration

TAIPEI, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Time flies, 17sing APP is celebrating its ninth birthday. Over the past nine years, 17sing has witnessed the growth of countless users and walked through so many unforgettable moments with them. On the occasion of the ninth anniversary, users who are as close as family members can't help but express their joy and give sincere blessings to 17sing. The voices of each user have gathered into a warm force, expressing their true feelings. Although they come from different backgrounds, they all have the same wish - hope 17sing can always accompany them and bring more joy.

The Queen of Mythology has been in 17sing for nearly 10 years. She is currently the leader of the Mythology family, the host, the judge and also a host mentor. She said, "I learned about 17sing through a friend's introduction. I downloaded it because I like singing. Because 17sing has made me meet some good friends and singing buddies, and I also like everyone getting together in the singing room, so I have been active in 17sing for many years. What touched me most is that I feel that there is a group of fans who really appreciate me. They support me at all times. What makes me most proud is that I have some great achievements, which has been recognized by the official and the public. I hope that 17sing will do better and better in the future. No matter how many years it takes, we will still maintain our enthusiasm for 17sing. Even if we are old, we will still in 17sing."

TopsyMay said: "Players call me Mermaid. I joined 17sing in August 2015, and it has been more than 9 years. After playing for a year, I joined the official volunteer team because of my helpful personality. Cooperate with the official to participate in new projects, such as Star Promotion Alliance, Supernova Era etc. I just returned to Hong Kong after studying abroad. My sister introduced me to 17sing.I have been playing for nearly ten years. We have held many official activities, and also planned many activities for singing rooms. This joyful atmosphere, as well as the love and attention of the family, make me want to log in to 17sing to visit everyone every day. I also get to know many friends from different countries. Even if they don't have time to sing often, we are always in contact. What touches me most is that I see many players who know each other online in 17sing get married. I also met a very good partner in 17sing, and every player who understands my busy schedule never leaves me and keeps paying attention to my daily life. I love 17sing and I love every player even though I can't chat with you every day, but I love you all!"

Teresa is a 6-year user of 17sing. She is the chief celebrity promotion officer and a member of the KOL star group. She said : "I am usually busy with work, I rarely have the opportunity to sing. It just happened that I got a serious illness. After resting at home for nearly two years, I was bored at home and searched for karaoke apps on the Internet. Later, after playing every app for a while, I only left "17sing". Although it was not the most complete app at the time, it was the warmest app. In fact, for top players like us, the biggest motivation that keeps us staying in 17sing is the support and encouragement from our group friends who we met in 17sing. Of course, there is also the official support and recommendation, every stage of the growth process is still fresh in my memory. As for the functions of 17sing, it has also gradually improved from only recording songs to AI scoring systems, PK ranks, rush mode, song guessing contests and various games. We have to thank the engineers of 17sing! And customer service is also very fast and considerate, super great! The most touching moment for me was celebrating my birthday with more than 4,000 people at 17sing live room for the first time. I was very happy! If you are friends who love singing like me, hurry up and download the 17sing App to experience the wonderful world. Even if you don't go out, you can find closed friends to sing together at home. You can also make many new friends while singing and playing! Finally, I wish 17sing a happy birthday on its ninth anniversary! "

During the ninth anniversary, thousands of 17sing users sent their gratitude and blessings.17sing has completely beyond the field of karaoke. It is more like a bridge of the soul, connecting people's emotions. People who use 17sing APP come from all around the world and have different backgrounds. They are students, employees, family couple, Internet celebrities, star singers... Regardless of their identities, 17sing APP has become an indispensable part of their lives. They find spiritual comfort here, release stress through singing, and show their talents. Some people have found confidants in 17sing and they have become real friends; some people have achieved a second spring in their careers in 17sing and have become popular anchors; some people have stepped onto a higher stage in 17sing and realized their music dreams... Although everyone's life experiences are different, in the 17sing'world, everyone can find their belongs and feel the happiness brought by the 17sing family.

To the future, 17sing will embrace challenges and opportunities with a more open attitude, and is committed to building a diverse and inclusive music community. On the occasion of its ninth anniversary, 17sing sincerely thanks every user for their trust and support. May the sound of voices always accompany us on our journey, and may every dream set sail on 17sing. 17sing will continue to move forward with users, create more wonderful moments, and write a new chapter together!

