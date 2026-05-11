Coremail Launches AI-Native Secure Email System for the Agent Era

BEIJING, May 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 30, Coremail officially unveiled its AI-Native Secure Email System at the 9th Digital China Summit, showcasing the company's continued innovation in enterprise email and intelligent workplace collaboration.

As AI enters the "Year of the Agent" in 2026, email is evolving from a traditional communication tool into critical infrastructure connecting enterprise systems and data flows. In response, Coremail has introduced an AI-native secure email system built around a "Perceive-Think-Act" architecture.

AI-Native Email System for Smarter Workflows

Built on a CLI-driven architecture, the platform uses large language models as its cognitive engine, intelligent agents as its execution layer, and enterprise data as its operational core, helping transform email workflows from human-driven operations into AI-assisted collaboration.

The system supports six core enterprise scenarios, including email classification, scheduling, approval workflows, workplace collaboration, email analytics, and system operations. Powered by a multi-agent architecture, it enables advanced email retrieval, meeting coordination, intelligent analysis, and workflow automation to improve workplace efficiency.

In terms of ecosystem integration, the system supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP), allowing third-party tools and APIs to be dynamically integrated within a secure sandbox environment. This enables email to serve as a unified entry point for enterprise-wide workflow orchestration.

"AI is reshaping enterprise productivity, and email is evolving from a communication tool into an intelligent collaboration hub. Coremail will continue advancing AI-native innovation to help enterprises build more secure and efficient digital workplaces," said Marvin Wu, Vice President of Coremail.

Deep Security Controls with Strict Permission Governance

Built on the ReAct (Reasoning + Acting) framework, the Coremail AI-Native Secure Email System standardizes task management across perception, planning, execution, and feedback to help ensure complex workflows operate within governed business boundaries.

The system also adopts a dual-layer sandbox isolation architecture based on a user-level sandbox model and least-privilege access control, enabling automated workflow orchestration while maintaining strict control over sensitive data and permissions. In doing so, the system delivers both operational efficiency and enterprise-grade security protection.

In addition, the system introduces upgrades across interface design and user experience, including a three-pane layout, floating prompts, and quick-access functions for a more intuitive workplace experience.

Driven by AI innovation and built with security at its core, the Coremail AI-Native Secure Email System is redefining enterprise email for the intelligent workplace era.

For more information, please visit: www.coremail.ai

SOURCE Coremail