Coremail Launches AI-Native Secure Email System for the Agent Era

BEIJING, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 30, Coremail officially unveiled its AI-Native Secure Email System at the 9th Digital China Summit, showcasing the company's continued innovation and technical expertise in enterprise email and intelligent workplace collaboration.

Coremail AI-Native Secure Email System

As AI enters the "Year of the Agent" in 2026, artificial intelligence is evolving into a new form of digital productivity capable of intelligent planning and cross-scenario coordination. At the same time, email is transforming from a traditional messaging tool into critical infrastructure that connects enterprise systems and business data flows. In response to this shift, Coremail has introduced its AI-Native Secure Email System built around a "Perceive-Think-Act" architecture.

AI-Native Email System for Smarter Workflows

The CLI-driven model is emerging as a key foundation for building agent-friendly systems, and the Coremail AI-Native Secure Email System is designed to fully unlock AI's operational value through this architecture. Powered by large language models as its cognitive engine, agents as its execution layer, and enterprise data as its operational core, the system is helping transform email workflows from manual operations into AI-assisted collaboration.

The system is designed to support six core enterprise scenarios, including email classification, scheduling, approval workflows, workplace collaboration, email analytics, and system operations. It enables capabilities such as advanced email retrieval, intelligent meeting coordination, automated analysis and classification, and AI-assisted operations management.

Powered by user-profile and behavioral analysis, the smart dashboard can automatically identify business priorities and task urgency, helping users cut through information overload. Through coordinated multi-agent collaboration, the system enables seamless information orchestration and operational automation across emails and business processes, further enhancing operational efficiency.

Agent Capability Core Functions Email Classification Agent Filters and prioritizes important emails Email Search Agent Supports advanced email retrieval and fast information discovery Email Analysis Agent Organizes communication context and assists in generating analytical reports Meeting Scheduling Agent Coordinates meeting arrangements and reduces repetitive communication Email Operations Agent Performs intelligent troubleshooting and diagnostics to ensure stable system operations

In terms of ecosystem integration, the system supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP), extending email beyond its traditional boundaries. Within a secure sandbox environment, third-party tools and APIs can be dynamically integrated on demand, enabling email to serve as a unified entry point for enterprise-wide workflow orchestration and transforming it from an information container into a business information hub.

"AI is reshaping enterprise productivity, and email is evolving from a communication tool into an intelligent collaboration hub. Coremail will continue advancing AI-native innovation to help enterprises build more secure and efficient digital workplaces," said Marvin Wu, Vice President of Coremail.

Deep Security Controls with Strict Permission Governance

The Coremail AI-Native Secure Email System is built around a deeply secure and controllable execution framework powered by intelligent agents. Based on the ReAct (Reasoning + Acting) framework, the system brings all tasks into a standardized lifecycle spanning perception, planning, execution, and feedback, helping ensure complex workflows operate within governed business boundaries.

The system adopts a dual-layer sandbox isolation architecture built around a user-level sandbox model and the principle of least-privilege access control. Under this framework, AI agents operate exclusively within independent encrypted execution environments, enabling automated orchestration across complex email workflows while maintaining strict control over data access and permission boundaries. In doing so, the system delivers both operational efficiency and enterprise-grade security protection.

In addition, the Coremail AI-Native Secure Email System introduces comprehensive upgrades across interface design and user experience. Features such as a three-pane information layout, optimized grouping logic, floating prompts, and quick-access functions help streamline operations and create a more intuitive workplace experience.

Driven by AI innovation and built with security at its core, the Coremail AI-Native Secure Email System is redefining the enterprise email experience for the intelligent workplace era. Looking ahead, Coremail will continue advancing AI-native innovation and delivering trusted products and services that help enterprises operate with greater efficiency, security, and resilience in the age of AI.

For more information, please visit: www.coremail.ai

About Coremail: Coremail is a leading enterprise email and collaboration solutions provider with over 27 years of innovation in secure communication technologies. Serving over 20,000 enterprise customers and supporting over 1 billion end users, Coremail is recognized for its stability, scalability, and AI-driven capabilities, with solutions widely adopted across government, finance, education, healthcare, and energy sectors.

SOURCE Coremail