Coremail Presents AI-Native Secure Email System at LEAP East 2026

HONG KONG, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coremail participated in the Asia LEAP East International Technology and Information Technology Exhibition 2026, held in Hong Kong from July 8 to 10, showcasing its AI-Native Secure Email System and engaging with technology leaders, partners and enterprises from Asia, the Middle East and beyond to explore the future of AI-powered enterprise communications.

Building on the success of Saudi LEAP, LEAP East 2026 brought together more than 25,000 professional visitors and 300 exhibitors, serving as a platform for innovation and business collaboration across artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fintech and other emerging technologies.

At the exhibition, Coremail demonstrated how its AI-Native Secure Email System integrates a large language model (LLM) with enterprise email workflows to improve productivity while strengthening security. The solution is built around two core capabilities: AI Agent-driven Intelligent Workflows and Comprehensive Security Protection.

Powered by AI Agents, the system supports intelligent email classification, scheduling, approval workflows, email analytics and collaborative work. With the ReAct autonomous execution framework and MCP (Model Context Protocol), it securely connects enterprise applications and third-party tools, transforming email into an intelligent gateway for enterprise workflows.

To address increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, the platform combines AI-driven phishing detection and defense, sender identity verification, spam protection, LLM-powered semantic analysis and multimodal threat detection to help organizations defend against phishing attacks, business email compromise (BEC) and other emerging threats. A user-level sandbox model, together with the principle of least privilege, further enhances data security and compliance.

"AI is transforming the way enterprises work, but security remains the foundation of AI adoption," said Tim Lin, CTO of Coremail. "We will continue integrating AI with enterprise email to deliver smarter, safer and more efficient communication and collaboration experiences."

During the exhibition, Coremail exchanged insights with industry professionals on AI-native enterprise applications, email security and intelligent workplace solutions. Looking ahead, the company will continue advancing AI-native innovation and working with global partners to build a more intelligent, secure and efficient future for enterprise communications.

For more information, please visit: www.coremail.co.th

About Coremail: Coremail is a leading enterprise email and collaboration solutions provider with over 27 years of innovation in secure communication technologies. Serving over 20,000 enterprise customers and supporting over 1 billion end users, Coremail is recognized for its stability, scalability, and AI-driven capabilities, with solutions widely adopted across government, finance, education, healthcare, and energy sectors.

SOURCE Coremail