HONG KONG, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From July 8 to 10, 2026, Coremail participated in the Asia LEAP East International Technology and Information Technology Exhibition 2026 held in Hong Kong, showcasing its Coremail AI-Native Secure Email System.

The company engaged with technology enterprises, partners and industry professionals from Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and global markets to explore the latest developments in enterprise communications, email security and intelligent workplace solutions in the era of artificial intelligence.

Coremail Presents AI-Native Secure Email System at LEAP East 2026

Building on the success of Saudi LEAP, LEAP East served as a platform connecting technology innovation and business opportunities across the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions. The exhibition focused on key technology areas including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fintech, smart cities and emerging technologies. It brought together more than 25,000 professional visitors and 300 exhibitors, providing a platform for technology companies, investment institutions and industry partners to exchange insights and explore collaboration opportunities.

During the exhibition, Coremail highlighted its AI-Native Secure Email System, which integrates artificial intelligence deeply into enterprise email workflows through a large language model (LLM)-powered cognitive engine. Built around two key capabilities, AI Agent-driven Intelligent Workflows and Comprehensive Security Protection, the system helps organisations improve productivity while strengthening enterprise email security.

AI Agent-driven Intelligent Workflows

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded into enterprise productivity, Coremail's AI-Native Secure Email System uses AI Agents as execution units, combined with the ReAct autonomous execution framework and MCP (Model Context Protocol), to transform enterprise email from traditional manual operations into Agent-driven collaboration.

The system supports key enterprise email scenarios including email classification, scheduling, approval workflows, collaborative work, email analytics and system operations. It enables advanced applications such as deep email search, meeting coordination, intelligent email analysis and automated classification.

Through its multi-Agent collaboration architecture and AI-powered dashboard, users can identify critical information faster, reduce information overload and improve information processing efficiency and cross-functional collaboration.

The system also supports MCP, allowing enterprises to securely connect third-party tools, APIs and business systems within a sandboxed environment. This enables enterprise email to evolve beyond a traditional communication channel into an intelligent gateway for enterprise workflows, connecting people, data, applications and AI capabilities.

Comprehensive Security Protection

As AI adoption accelerates, enterprises are facing increasingly sophisticated email security challenges. The Coremail AI-Native Secure Email System integrates AI Agent-driven phishing detection and defense, sender identity verification, spam protection, LLM-powered semantic understanding, adaptive learning engines and multimodal threat detection capabilities.

These capabilities enable enterprises to identify emerging phishing attacks, business email compromise (BEC) and unknown threats more effectively, strengthening overall email security protection.

The system also combines the ReAct framework with a user-level sandbox model and follows the principle of least privilege to isolate AI execution environments from enterprise data. This approach enables organisations to benefit from AI-driven productivity improvements while maintaining data security, governance and compliance requirements.

Coremail CTO Tim Lin said: "AI is accelerating the transformation of how enterprises work, but security remains the foundation for successful AI adoption. Coremail will continue integrating AI deeply with enterprise email, delivering smarter, safer and more efficient enterprise communication and collaboration experiences."

During the exhibition, Coremail engaged with enterprise representatives, partners and industry professionals from different regions to exchange insights on AI-native enterprise applications, email security and intelligent workplace solutions. The company also shared its latest practices in combining enterprise email with AI technologies while exploring new opportunities for international collaboration.

Looking ahead, Coremail will continue advancing AI-native technology innovation and expanding the integration of artificial intelligence with enterprise email scenarios. Together with global partners, the company aims to help organisations build a new generation of enterprise communications that are more intelligent, secure and efficient.

For more information, please visit: www.coremail.ai

About Coremail: Coremail is a leading enterprise email and collaboration solutions provider with over 27 years of innovation in secure communication technologies. Serving over 20,000 enterprise customers and supporting over 1 billion end users, Coremail is recognized for its stability, scalability, and AI-driven capabilities, with solutions widely adopted across government, finance, education, healthcare, and energy sectors.

SOURCE Coremail