Coremail Highlights Practical AI Adoption in Enterprise Email at AI+ Power 2026

HONG KONG, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coremail, a global provider of enterprise email technology and security solutions, showcased its AI-Native Secure Email System at AI+ Power 2026, held on June 4–5 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).

Now in its sixth edition, AI+ Power 2026 brought together more than 10,000 business leaders and decision-makers, over 60 AI solution providers, and 150 industry experts under the theme "AI+ Power in Action." The event focused on how organizations are translating AI innovation into practical business applications.

At the event, Coremail demonstrated how AI-native technologies are reshaping enterprise email and collaboration. Designed to address information overload, time-consuming manual processes, and fragmented AI workflows, the Coremail AI-Native Secure Email System integrates large language models as its cognitive engine and AI agents as its execution layer, enabling a shift toward agent-assisted work.

"Organizations will not simply use AI; they will work alongside AI agents," said Tim Lin, CTO of Coremail. "Email is evolving beyond communication into a collaborative platform that connects people, data, applications, and AI agents. Our goal is to help enterprises integrate AI naturally into everyday workflows while maintaining security and control."

The platform supports six core business scenarios, including email classification, scheduling, approval workflows, email-based office operations, analytics, and IT administration. Powered by a multi-agent architecture, it assists users with meeting coordination, intelligent email analysis, automated classification, and complex information retrieval.

To support secure AI adoption, the system combines a ReAct (Reasoning + Acting) execution framework with a user-level sandbox model, isolating AI execution environments from user data while enforcing the principle of least privilege.

The platform also supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP), allowing organizations to securely connect third-party tools and APIs within sandboxed environments. By integrating business systems and data sources, enterprises can expand AI use cases and transform email from an information container into a business information hub.

With more than 27 years of experience in enterprise email technology, Coremail today serves over 20,000 enterprise customers and more than one billion end users worldwide. Looking ahead, the company will continue to explore the convergence of artificial intelligence and enterprise communication, helping organizations build smarter, more secure, and more efficient digital workplaces.

For more information, please visit: www.coremail.ai

SOURCE Coremail