CovationBio Introduces Two New Bio-Based Innovations at Functional Fabric Fair New York

Xatryx® bioPTMEG and the newly launched Sorona® elasterell-p fiber take center stage at the CovationBio Booth #404

NEWARK, Del., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Covation Biomaterials LLC ("CovationBio®") is showcasing its two new bio-based innovations, Xatryx® and Sorona® elasterell-p fiber, at this year's Functional Fabric Fair in New York City, July 7–9, 2026. Attendees can visit CovationBio at Booth #404 to explore this next generation of bio-based performance materials.

The show will feature a Main Stage presentation by CovationBio Global Marketing Director for C4 Platform Mosha Zhao on Wednesday, July 8 at 3:35 p.m. The session will explore how Xatryx®, a second-generation bio-based raw material enables functional textile performance while advancing defossilization of the materials supply chain with an example of the partnership with Huafon on bio-elastane innovation.

About Xatryx®

The newest breakthrough from Covationbio is Xatryx® bioPTMEG, a second generation, bio-based polyether glycol made from corncobs, an abundant and renewable non-food agricultural by-product. Visitors to the CovationBio booth will be some of the first to experience the ways in which Xatryx® provides functional performance paired with substantial sustainability benefits.

Xatryx® is a drop-in replacement for traditional petroleum-based polytetramethylene ether glycol (or PTMEG). Downstream customers can easily switch to Xatryx® without process or production changes for performance apparel applications that traditionally use spandex, polyurethanes, and thermoplastic elastomers. Commercial production is expected to begin in the second half of 2026.

About Sorona® elasterell-p fiber

Sorona® elasterell-p fiber is the first-of-its-kind U.S.-produced bicomponent stretch fiber made with 37 percent plant-based Sorona® polymer. The fiber delivers durable stretch and shape retention without the use of elastane and is now commercially available across the U.S. and Latin America with local stock and dedicated customer support through regional distribution partner Mercados Internacionales (MI). Sorona® elasterell-p fiber is ideal for activewear, athleisure, workwear, uniforms, and other apparel applications requiring long-lasting comfort and durable stretch performance.

"Functional Fabric Fair brings together the designers and developers shaping the future of performance apparel and that's exactly who we built these innovations for," says CovationBio CEO Steven Ackerman. "Together, Xatryx® and Sorona® elasterell-p fiber show how we're reducing friction and increasing performance for our value chain partners while helping them decrease their environmental impact."

For more information about the latest innovations from CovationBio, visit CovationBio.com and follow brand announcements on the CovationBio LinkedIn and Sorona Instagram (@Soronafiber).

About CovationBio

Founded in 2022 in Newark, Delaware, Covation Biomaterials LLC is a leading global innovator of commercially available high-performance, sustainable solutions for the apparel and homegoods industries. The company's legacy of groundbreaking scientific innovation began with the commercialization of Sorona® polymer 25 years ago, and continues today with the promise to deliver novel biomaterials at scale across multiple industries including its latest innovation Xatryx® bioPTMEG, with plans for commercialization in 2026.

Media Contact: Heather Barbod, [email protected]

SOURCE CovationBio