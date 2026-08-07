Coway Announces Financial Results for Q2 FY2026

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company," announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

Coway Financial Results (2Q 2026)

"In the second quarter, we demonstrated strong growth potential thanks to steady increases in our sales volume and expansion across our rental accounts both domestically and globally," said Soontae Kim, Coway's Chief Financial Officer. "In the second half of this year, we will continue to sustain this upward momentum through focus on solidifying our leadership in the premium appliance market and accelerating our growth engines via product portfolio diversification."

Coway's reported earnings for the second quarter are as follows:

Second quarter revenue: KRW 1,442.2 billion (+14.6% YoY)

Second quarter operating profit: KRW 253.2 billion (+4.3% YoY)

* The reported figures are taken from the consolidated K-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) statement.

For H1 of this year, Coway has also achieved a cumulative revenue of KRW 2,771.9 billion (+13.9% YoY), as well as an operating profit of KRW 504.1 billion (+11.1% YoY).

Coway reported a second-quarter domestic market revenue of KRW 786.8 billion, up 7.7% year-over-year. This growth was fueled by strong sales across the company's ice-making water purifier lineups as well as the mattresses and massage chairs under BEREX, the company's sleep and wellness brand. This quarter, BEREX has successfully been able to expand its foothold in the domestic sleep-tech market with such innovative new products as the 'BEREX R Series Stretching Motion Bed' and the 'BEREX M Series Massage Bed.' Furthermore, the expansion of Coway's rental portfolio into new categories – including wall-mounted air conditioners, food waste disposers and home medical devices – resulted in a positive uptick in consumer demand. Consequently, domestic net rental account additions in the second quarter surged by 51.6% year-over-year to 242,000.

Coway's overseas subsidiaries also delivered robust second-quarter performances, generating an impressive total revenue of KRW 587.5 billion, marking a 24.2% increase year-over-year. Subsidiaries around the world demonstrated balanced sales growth across all product categories in the second quarter:

Malaysia subsidiary Q2 revenue: KRW 434.5 billion (+22.2% YoY)

United States subsidiary Q2 revenue: KRW 66.9 billion (+15.2% YoY)

Thailand subsidiary Q2 revenue: KRW 66.0 billion (+53.9% YoY)

Indonesia subsidiary Q2 revenue: KRW 13.3 billion (+12.2% YoY)

For additional details about Coway's financial performance, please visit the company's Investor Relations page.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway (KRX: 021240), the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading global innovator dedicated to enhancing everyday life through state-of-the-art environmental home appliances and premium wellness solutions. Renowned for its industry-leading water purifiers, air purifiers, and bidets, Coway expands its premium sleep and wellness brand, BEREX, to advance the global lifestyle sector with smart mattresses and advanced massage chairs. Driven by intensive research and award-winning engineering, Coway continues to accelerate its business across major markets, including Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Europe. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

SOURCE Coway Co., Ltd.