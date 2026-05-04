Coway Listed in the 2026 S&P Sustainability Yearbook and Dow Jones Best-in-Class Asia Pacific Index

Coway has been ranked in the top 15% of the Household Durables industry for the second consecutive year by S&P's comprehensive assessment

2026 also marks the 13th consecutive year of Coway's inclusion in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Asia Pacific Index

SEOUL, South Korea, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company," has today announced that it has been selected as a member of the 2026 S&P Sustainability Yearbook and included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class (DJ BIC) Asia Pacific Index.

The Sustainability Yearbook is published annually by S&P Global, one of the world's leading providers of benchmarks for global capital, based on its Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Established in 1999, this in-depth evaluation comprehensively appraises how companies are performing financially and across their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.

This year, more than 9,200 companies across 59 industries were assessed by S&P Global, with only 848 companies subsequently selected to be a part of the Sustainability Yearbook. Coway has been recognized in the Yearbook for the second year running, ranking in the top 15% of companies in the Household Durables industry.

Furthermore, for the thirteenth consecutive year, Coway was included in the DJ BIC Asia Pacific Index among a selection of the top 20% of around 600 companies in the region. Notably, the company received improved evaluations across several ESG categories this year, including energy and waste management, biodiversity conservation, occupational health and safety and data protection.

Since establishing its ESG Committee in 2021, Coway has continually been advancing its ESG management strategy and practices. This commitment has seen Coway implement a company-wide framework based on three key pillars: establishing a carbon-neutral management system, promoting sustainable growth and strengthening transparent and sustainable governance.

Examples of Coway's ESG initiatives include:

Environmental : Advancing a circular economy through its "closed-loop" resource circulation system, all while supporting environmental protection through sustainability initiatives.

: Advancing a circular economy through its "closed-loop" resource circulation system, all while supporting environmental protection through sustainability initiatives. Social : Fostering mutual growth through partner support programs and collaborative initiatives.

: Fostering mutual growth through partner support programs and collaborative initiatives. Governance: Enhancing shareholder return policies while reinforcing the independence and transparency of the company's corporate governance.

A Coway official said, "Through the ongoing, globally-benchmarked management strategies and initiatives of our ESG Committee, Coway remains committed to achieving both sustainable growth and responsible social change. We will continue to work to strengthen our global competitiveness across our environmental, social and governance practices."

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading home environment appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. BEREX, the company's sleep & wellness brand, aims to improve the quality of life through cutting-edge mattresses and massage chairs. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the home environment appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. In 2025, the company launched Coway Life Solution, a premium elder care platform offering personalized care solutions tailored to different life stages. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

SOURCE Coway Co., Ltd.