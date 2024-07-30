SEOUL, South Korea, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company," announced today that their Environmental Safety Certification Center received the UL Witness Test Data Program (WTDP) recognition from UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science.

Coway Receives UL Witness Testing Data Program Laboratory Recognition

The UL Witness Test Data Program (WTDP) recognizes selected laboratories to conduct tests under the supervision of UL Solutions. These test results are directly authorized by UL Solutions, streamlining the certification process for products. By strictly adhering to UL/IEC standards, the accuracy and reliability of the testing reports are internationally recognized.

Following qualification, the lab becomes a UL WTDP-recognized laboratory which can perform tests on products for North American export in two key areas - UL Safety Testing and ENERGY STAR® Testing.

Coway's Environmental Safety Certification Center received the UL Solutions' WTDP laboratory recognition and is authorized to conduct in-house product testing and evaluations for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ENERGY STAR® for high-efficiency energy products. The recognition underscores Coway's world-class facilities and analytical capabilities, solidifying its expertise and credibility for product performance evaluation.

"Being designated as a UL Witness Testing Data Program Laboratory boosts the reliability of our quality assurance processes and streamlines the certification process for products we export to the U.S. and North America," said Jangwon Seo, CEO of Coway. "We'll continue enhancing our reputation as a one-stop safety certification testing lab, improving our global competitiveness through systematic product verification."

In addition to being designated as a UL Witness Testing Data Program Laboratory by UL Solutions, Coway's Quality Management Division is also recognized as a designated testing laboratory by other prestigious certification bodies, including U.S. CEC (California Energy Commission) ENERGY testing, KOLAS (Korea Laboratory Accreditation Scheme), NEMKO (Europe), and KTL (Korea Testing Laboratory) KC manufacturer testing. These accreditations further validate Coway's comprehensive testing and analysis capabilities.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. The company's most recent venture, the BEREX brand, aims to improve sleep and wellness through cutting-edge mattresses and massage chairs. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com .

