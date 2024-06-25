Coway's R&D Center Recognized as a Laboratory of Excellence for Drinking Water Analysis

- The Coway Environmental Technology Research Institute attained top ratings in the US ERA's proficiency testing across all drinking water evaluation categories

- The Seoul-based R&D Center has successfully passed proficiency testing for 17 consecutive years, setting an industry record in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," announced today that its Seoul-based R&D Center, the Environmental Technology Research Institute, has been recognized for its technical expertise by earning the highest rating in the Water Supply for Drinking Water Proficiency Testing.

Proficiency Testing (PT) is an internationally recognized assessment program that evaluates a laboratory's analytical performance across a range of analytes at environmentally significant concentrations in unknown samples. Coway has participated in the Water Supply for Drinking Water PT Scheme provided by ERA, the global providers of Proficiency Testing (PT) products and Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) to thousands of laboratories around the world and across multiple industries.

While participating in the testing, Coway Environmental Technology Research Institute met all evaluation criteria across all categories to be named a certified Laboratory of Excellence.

Coway received the highest grade, 'Satisfactory,' in all 18 performance evaluation categories. Seventeen of these were related to drinking water, including testing for heavy metals, organic substances, and ion materials. The additional category was for mattress material emissions.

The evaluation marks the Coway Environmental Technology Research Institute's 17th consecutive year of being internationally recognized for meeting the requirements in the performance testing of its water quality analysis capabilities, setting an industry record.

Since becoming the industry's first drinking water quality inspection agency accredited by South Korea's Ministry of the Environment in 2008, the Coway Environmental Technology Research Institute's test and analysis capabilities have been annually verified by external certification bodies. The laboratory has been approved as a designated TÜV SÜD testing laboratory, TSP (Technical Service Provider) by WQA (Water Quality Association), and an international testing laboratory with accreditation from KOLAS (Korea Laboratory Accreditation Scheme). Its world-class water quality analysis capabilities allow it to issue approximately 20,000 test reports annually.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. The company's most recent venture, the BEREX brand, aims to improve sleep and wellness through cutting-edge mattresses and massage chairs. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

