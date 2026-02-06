Driven by Chairman Junhyuk Bang's Visionary Leadership, Coway Announces Financial Results for Q4 and FY2025

In Q4 of 2025, Coway's revenue reached KRW 1,275.4 billion (+13.3% YoY) with an operating profit of KRW 181.6 billion (-1.0% YoY)

The company's FY2025 annual revenue totaled KRW 4,963.6 billion (+15.2% YoY) with an operating profit of KRW 878.7 billion (+10.5% YoY)

Behind Coway's record growth in 2025 is the company's sleep and wellness brand BEREX, a new core revenue engine, as well as strong ice water purifier product sales

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company," has today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025.

"In the face of persistent global economic uncertainties, Coway was able to realize both top-line growth and profitability in 2025 by focusing on our fundamentals, strengthening our R&D capabilities and diversifying our product portfolio," stated Jangwon Seo, CEO of Coway. "Going forward, we will continue to maintain this stable momentum through product innovation across both our domestic and global markets."

Coway Financial Results

Coway's reported earnings are as follows:

Fourth-quarter revenue: KRW 1,275.4 billion (+13.3% YoY)

Fourth-quarter operating profit: KRW 181.6 billion (-1.0% YoY)

Annual revenue: KRW 4,963.6 billion (+15.2% YoY)

Annual operating profit: KRW 878.7 billion (+10.5% YoY)

*The reported figures are taken from the consolidated K-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) statement.

The company's strong results across both domestic and global markets in 2025 were driven in no small part by the visionary mid- to long-term strategy previously introduced by Junhyuk Bang, Chairman of Netmarble and Coway, which includes launching innovative products, expanding into new business areas and strengthening the company's global footprint.

Coway's domestic business reported an annual revenue of KRW 2,865.6 billion in 2025, marking an 11.0% year-over-year increase. This performance was bolstered, in particular, by strong sales in the ice water purifier category, as well as from the BEREX lineup of beds and massage chairs. Annual rental gross adds also saw impressive growth, increasing 7.7% year-over-year to a total of 1.85 million by the end of 2025.

BEREX, the company's sleep and wellness brand, first launched as a key strategic initiative of Chairman Bang in December 2022, recorded a consolidated revenue of KRW 719.9 billion, thus firmly establishing itself as a key new revenue model for Coway. The brand's commercial success in 2025 was notably driven by the domestic bed business, which reached KRW 365.4 billion in revenue, up 15.4% compared to the previous year.

Marking a 22.3% year-over-year increase, Coway's overseas subsidiaries contributed KRW 1,889.9 billion in annual revenue in 2025. The company's Malaysian subsidiary maintained its market leadership with a revenue of KRW 1,409.5 billion (+21.7% YoY), while the United States subsidiary saw a 10.5% year-over-year increase in its annual revenue, reaching KRW 236.7 billion. Furthermore, Coway's Thailand and Indonesia subsidiaries also achieved rapid growth, with impressive year-over-year increases of 38.8% and 67.5% and annual revenue totals of KRW 174.4 billion and 50.6 billion, respectively.

For additional details about Coway's financial performance, please visit the company's Investor Relations page.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading home environment appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. BEREX, the company's sleep & wellness brand, aims to improve the quality of life through cutting-edge mattresses and massage chairs. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the home environment appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. In 2025, the company launched Coway Life Solution, a premium elder care platform offering personalized care solutions tailored to different life stages. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

