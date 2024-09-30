CPC Corporation, Taiwan's Lee Shun-Chin Receives Master Entrepreneur Honor at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Esteemed Chairman and Standing Director of CPC Corporation, Taiwan, Lee Shun-Chin, has been recognized as a Master Entrepreneur at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024. The awards ceremony took place at the Grand Hyatt Taipei on 13 September.

The renowned Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) honors exceptional entrepreneurs for their leadership while shining light on enterprises demonstrating corporate excellence. This year, in addition to honoring its chairman, the APEA also recognized CPC Corporation, Taiwan under the Inspirational Brand category for its outstanding achievements and ESG-centric approach.

CPC Corporation, Taiwan has established a strong presence throughout Taiwan and is involved in everything from importing petrochemical materials to supplying finished consumer goods. As it caters to various oil products, the company has implemented a few production and sales models as well as established many offices for effective oversight and governance.

CPC is shifting its focus from traditional energy to sustainable energy. The company aims to produce valuable fuel materials, reduce carbon emissions and fight climate change by introducing strategies that aim to produce valuable petrochemicals, reduce carbon emissions, and use renewable energy. Strategies implemented include improving its refining processes, adding value to chemicals, and carbon capture and reuse. The company also uses its expertise in carbon fiber composite materials to design special space-grade composite.

CPC aims to provide the people of Taiwan with a green, safe, and healthy social environment. It believes that sustainable growth needs balance in the economy, society, and environment. Hence, the company plans to focus on national development, improving its business practices, and promoting green energy to achieve low-carbon development. It aligns with ESG principles to promote "High-value Petrochemical, Low Carbon Emission, Lean-Renewable Energy" in order to realize sustainable development.

The company is dedicated to improving energy efficiency and promoting renewable energy to achieve net zero carbon emissions. With the goal of reducing carbon emissions by 40.6% and 49.5% by 2025 and 2030, 62 measures will be implemented to reduce carbon emissions by 262,000 metric tons, saving 74,000 metric tons of oil equivalent. CPC will also develop geothermal and hydrogen energy and build hydrogen refueling demonstration stations and hydrogen energy transmission and storage facilities to promote clean energy.

Through his "High-value Petrochemical, Low Carbon Emission, Lean-Renewable Energy" transformation strategies, Chairman Lee Shun-Chin's transformation strategies for CPC Corporation, Taiwan has enabled the organization to build resilience in areas of governance excellence, environmental friendliness, and social prosperity. His admiral leadership skills and vision for the company make him truly deserving of the APEA's Master Entrepreneur recognition.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

