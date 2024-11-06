CROWN AESTHETICS PROVIDES CAVENDISH CLINICS WITH AWARD-WINNING SKINPEN® PRECISION TO UPGRADE ITS MICRONEEDLING DEVICE OFFERING

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Aesthetics, a Crown Laboratories company and leading innovator in the dermatologic and aesthetics industry, is proud to announce that Cavendish Clinics, one of the United Kingdom's ("UK") premier aesthetic clinic groups, has upgraded their microneedling devices to the award-winning SkinPen® Precision . This upgrade significantly enhances the treatment options available to Cavendish Clinics' clients, ensuring they benefit from a best-in-class skin remodeling technology. SkinPen Precision Microneedling System is a medical device intended to treat facial acne scars in adults aged 22 years or older. SkinPen Precision Microneedling System is also intended to help improve the cosmetic appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, stretch marks, surgical scars, enlarged pores and pigmentation conditions (dyschromia).*

With nine locations, Cavendish Clinic is a leading provider of aesthetic treatments in the UK, offering a wide range of services designed to enhance natural beauty. With a strong focus on patient care and cutting-edge technology, Cavendish Clinic has earned its reputation as a trusted destination for advanced skin treatments. Also known for its commitment to staying at the forefront of the aesthetics industry, the upgrade to SkinPen Precision represents a pivotal step in ensuring Cavendish Clinics' patients receive the most advanced skin rejuvenation technology available. With SkinPen Precision's demonstrated ability to improve the look of skin, Cavendish Clinics' patients can now enjoy a proven, results-driven experience. Cavendish Clinics are offering SkinPen Precision in selected John Lewis stores.

"We are thrilled to support Cavendish Clinics in bringing the advanced capabilities of SkinPen Precision to their prestigious client base," said Andy Moulton, Vice President of International for Crown Aesthetics. "This offering aligns with our mission to deliver high-quality, innovative solutions for skin rejuvenation and restoration."

Cavendish Clinics founder and leading Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Matt James commented, "At Cavendish Clinics, we constantly seek to elevate the standard of care we provide. Working with Crown Aesthetics to integrate SkinPen Precision into our clinics' offerings allows us to continue our promise of delivering top-tier treatments with clinically proven results. This device is a game-changer for patients who want safe, effective skin treatments with minimal downtime."

This arrangement underscores Crown Aesthetics' commitment to expanding its reach within the UK and highlights Cavendish Clinics' dedication to staying at the forefront of the aesthetics industry. With SkinPen Precision, Crown Aesthetics and the Cavendish Clinics are set to raise the bar for microneedling treatments and offer clients the very best in advanced skincare solutions, significantly impacting the UK market.

*Indications and body treatment areas for SkinPen Precision may vary based on country. Please visit www.skinpeninternational.com .

About Crown Aesthetics

Crown Aesthetics, a premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading practices around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. Our minimally-invasive innovations – SkinPen®, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; MicroPen EVO™, also FDA-cleared; BIOJUVE®, a novel skin biome brand; a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) system ProGen Eclipse PRP®; and VOTESSE®, a hair health system – act as "gateway" products that drive new and highly satisfied patients into practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Crown Aesthetics sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.crownaesthetics.com .

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium, and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for eleven years and has expanded its distribution to over 60 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com .

SOURCE Crown Laboratories, Inc.