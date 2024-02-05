Crown Machinery Company Limited's Smart Machine Recognized at the International Innovation Awards 2023

SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Machine, developed by Crown Machinery Company Limited, was awarded at the International Innovation Awards (IIA) 2023 under the Service & Solution category. As a pillar of the Innovation Revolution movement spearheaded by regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the IIA is a prestigious award recognition program that aims to foster an innovation ecosystem for enterprises by encouraging organizations to persist in their investments in innovation.

The Smart Machine, a cutting-edge coating equipment, redefines industry standards for Crown Machinery's clients.

These include Enhanced Product Quality, ensuring precise and uniform coating application; Increased Efficiency through automation and intelligent features; Cost Savings derived from heightened efficiency and Reduced Material Wastage; and Customization options for tailored coating solutions.

Notable features of the Smart Machine encompass comprehensive Data and Process Monitoring capabilities, enabling real-time tracking and analysis; Reduced Environmental Impact by optimizing material usage, waste reduction, and energy conservation; and strict compliance with Quality Standards, facilitating adherence to industry regulations with its consistent and precise coating application.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in the pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About the International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards (IIA) is an annual recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encourages organizations to continue investing in innovations. For more information, visit www.innovationaward.org .

